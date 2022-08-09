Sri Lanka: Inflammatory Attacks on Intel Agencies, What Gives?

Intelligence agencies have accurately identified internal and external threats and conveyed assessments and intelligence analyses to the country's leadership throughout the country's history, but they have been repeatedly faulted and rejected. Who then should be tasked with this critical role at a time when the leader fails to heed any warnings?

Editorial

Instead of using the available intelligence and data-based analysis to inform decision-making at the moment of need, should the intelligence agencies of the country be held accountable for failing miserably having relied on hearsay by elements with vested interests? When coming to power, after promising to change the system of the country, if a leader vehemently disregards the mandate given by the people by putting aside important decisions and giving priority to personal interests are the intelligence agencies responsible for the consequences?

Intelligence agencies have accurately identified internal and external threats and conveyed assessments and intelligence analyses to the country's leadership throughout the country's history, but they have been repeatedly faulted and rejected. Who then should be tasked with this critical role at a time when the leader fails to heed any warnings?

Subsequently, the terrorist attacks carried out by fanatic extremists and certain parties have created a facade that the intelligence agencies had conspired the attacks to bring President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to power. Same segments of the society are now stating that the intelligence agencies are responsible for ousting President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Such inflammatory and damnable attacks on intelligence agencies must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. Intelligence agencies should not be held accountable when politicians are rejected by people because of their dishonest and unethical practices. The truth is being suppressed by individuals and groups who do not hesitate to betray anything to further their narrow political ambitions and then blame the intelligence agencies to cover up their failures. This is a dangerous trend.

The nature of the mass media machinery in this country is to share a lie and compel people to accept them, is like a stench wafting from a garbage dump. Instead of working together to overcome the collective challenges, many politicians and the vicious cycle, depend on having no other strategy than to deceive the public and sidestep responsibilities to preserve their power. Unfortunately, that is where fake news about intelligence agencies is a catalyst. We have become a nation that believes manufactured lies instead of evidence-based analysis and it is used generously by individuals to manipulate the lives of its citizenry.

How many more years will it take for a country like Sri Lanka to stand up united as a nation and not fall prey to agendas? Due to the misuse of government institutions for political gains, the government institutions are not only becoming increasingly rotten and politicized but the basic rights of the people are also affected. Therefore, when talking about the intelligence agencies and other state-owned institutions, it is better to speak responsibly, isn't it?