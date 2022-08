Yuan Wang 5, one of China’s latest generation survey vessels called at Port of Hambantota in Sri Lanka on Tuesday (16). It will remain there for seven days for replenishment purposes. Here is a photo essay of the event.​

Yuan Wang 5 docks at Hambantota International Port. A milestone in strengthening the friendship between Sri Lanka and China [ Photos: Hambantota International Port, Thilina Kaluthotage ]