Exclusive: Ranil is a very articulate politician – Dr Swamy

A few days after his visit to Sri Lanka, a controversial politician and well-known economist Dr. Subramanian Swamy talked to Sri Lanka Guardian about prevailing situation of both countries briefly.

Subramanian Swamy is a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha. He was one of the founding members of the Janata Party. He was the party’s president since its inception in 1990 till 2013, when it merged with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

File Photo: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy. [ Photo Credit: PTI]

Before Swamy entered politics, he was a Professor of Mathematical Economics at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, where he was asked to leave his position for promoting liberal economic policies.

Excerpts of the interview;

Question(Q): Dr. Swamy, you were in Colombo a few days ago, do you see any positive development in terms of political and economic sustainability of the country?

Answer (A): As for as the mob-disturbed law & order in concerned, there is complete restoration of sanity. But economy needs expert handling since the debt, especially foreign debt is very high.

Q: You have met former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Would you like to share the details of the meeting?

A: I broadly discussed what was the accusation against him in the media and mob propaganda. I found these accusations flippant and silly. I am opposed to legally elected official being forced to flee by mobs. I admire Gotabaya Rajapaksa & Mahinda for finishing off the LTTE.

Q: Do you think President Wickremesinghe will be able to overcome the current economic challenges?

A: Yes he is a very articulate politician. If he stays in coalition with the Rajapaksas, then he will stabilize Sri Lanka.

Q: You are a senior BJP leader. However, we see that the ruling BJP is not keen to maintain a strong relationship with President Wickremesinghe. Wonder if you can give us an insight into this political development?

A: It is not BJP, but the bureaucrats of Ministry of External Affairs and National Security who are poisoning the PM. Our Colombo-based new High Commissioner is very good, however.

Q: Election for Congress party President to be held soon. What is your take? Will this political move by main opposition change India’s political landscape?

A: No. There is no Opposition. Only I am the defacto opposition today.