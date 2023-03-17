Russia urges Sri Lanka to oppose Western military aid to Ukraine

Washington is dictating European countries to intensify their military aid to Ukraine, pushing them to increase their state expenses for military and defense purposes. This will inevitably be exploited by American arms producing companies.

Russia is deeply concerned with the increasing scale of military aid to Ukraine from the West. Military specialists from the US and other Western countries are actively engaged in training Ukrainian army personnel and are risking the involvement in confrontation with Russian Armed Forces. Unfortunately, this may result in direct clash between Russia and NATO, Russian Embassy in Sri Lanka said in a statement.

“The supplies of military products by the West to the Kiev regime imply the gross violation of international norms of arms trade, which prohibit delivery of weapons and military equipment to the armed conflict zones as well as its transfer to third parties without a consent from the country of origin. These restrictions are of great inconvenience to the collective West, which is trying to use the situation in Ukraine to change the existing rules of arms trade. Moreover, supplies of modern western weapons to Ukraine force Russia to take necessary responsive measures and may eventually result in the spread of the conflict theater to other European regions,” the statement added.

“Another reason for concerns of Russia is a threat of the abovementioned weapons getting to black market and terrorist organizations in the Middle East, Asia and Africa. According to our information, the Kiev regime is now directly involved in shadow arms trade, which makes Western countries guilty of assisting terrorism,” the statement further added.

“In this regard, the Russia urges the Sri Lanka to oppose the military aid of the Western countries to Ukraine by any means at its disposal. This is even more relevant due to the fact that Sri Lanka has recently gone through the horrors of Easter Sunday attacks and is now going through major economic difficulties, which are the result of global crisis provoked by the West.” the statement concluded.