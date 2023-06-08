Leading Networking Guru to Headline Forum organised by the Ceylon Chamber and BNI





The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Business Network International (BNI) will host a Forum titled ‘Building a Global Sri Lanka – Networking the Way Forward’, on June 13th at the Cinnamon Grand Hotel Colombo.





World-renowned networking guru and founder of BNI Dr. Ivan Misner, who has been dubbed the ‘Father of Modern Networking’ by globally renowned media houses such as Forbes and CNN, will lead a panel of experts as they share insights and unique perspectives on leveraging the power of networking to drive business success.





The panel will comprise Mac Srinivasan, Global Markets President of BNI, Dave Collins, Senior Vice President of Operations of BNI, Vish Govidasamay, Group Managing Director of Sunshine Holdings PLC and Chairman of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce, and Oshada Senanayake, Chief Operating Officer of Digital Transformation at Brandix. The panel will be moderated by Glenn Lord, Area Director of BNI Sri Lanka, and Nisthar Cassim, Editor of Daily FT.





The Forum’s theme underscores the importance of fostering relationships and connections to promote Sri Lanka’s economic growth and global presence, emphasizing the country’s renewed focus on enhancing international trade and business partnerships. As such, the Forum will provide a valuable opportunity for business owners, CEOs, and professionals from all industries to explore the potential of modern networking techniques to propel their organizational growth in a post-crisis economy.





For registrations please contact Nimali on 011-5588892 or email events@chamber.lk