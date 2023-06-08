Sri Lanka and India Forge Strong Defense Partnership at Joint Seminar and Exhibition

In a bid to enhance bilateral defense ties between Sri Lanka and India, the State Minister of Defense, Premitha Bandara Tennakoon, emphasized the importance of equipping the armed forces with cutting-edge technologies and capabilities. This sentiment was expressed during his presence at the Indian Defense Export Promotion Seminar and Exhibition held at Hotel Taj Samudra in Colombo on Wednesday (June 7).





Accompanied by Defense Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne, State Minister Tennakoon hailed the continuous growth and strengthening of defense cooperation between Sri Lanka and India over the past decade. Notably, the procurement of defense-related hardware from India has added a new dimension to their partnership, highlighting the growing stature of India’s defense industry.





Distinguished guests during the event [ Photo: Ministry of Defence, Colombo ]





The event was organized by the Indian High Commission as the first India-Sri Lanka Defense Seminar and Exhibition, aimed at promoting collaboration and cooperation in defense equipment between the two nations. Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay, in his opening remarks, emphasized their commitment to sharing experiences and capabilities with Sri Lanka, considering the cooperation in all domains invaluable.





State Minister Tennakoon expressed his belief that the seminar and exhibition would provide a platform for Sri Lanka to showcase its indigenously developed defense vehicles by local industries and the Sri Lanka Armed Forces. The event also offered an opportunity for interaction with Indian entrepreneurs relevant to the defense sector. He stressed the significance of remaining at the forefront of developments and continuously modernizing the armed forces to effectively counter emerging threats.





Addressing the gathering remotely, Indian Defense Secretary (Defense Production) Giridhar Aramane highlighted that Sri Lanka is one of India’s major development partners and an essential pillar in their bilateral ties. The mutual cooperation between the two nations has fostered stronger relations over the years.





During the opening session, presentations were made by Major General Chandana Wikramasingha, the Army’s Adjutant General, and Captain Vikas Sood, Defense Advisor of the Indian High Commission. Additionally, a Defense Procurement Brochure was presented by the Indian High Commissioner to the State Minister of Defense and the Secretary of the Ministry of Defense.





The exhibition showcased a wide array of products and services from the defense industries of both India and Sri Lanka. Various defense-related entities participated in the event, presenting their advancements and capabilities.





In attendance at the occasion were Chief of Defense Staff General Shavendra Silva, Navy Commander Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, Army Chief of Staff Major General Channa Weerasuriya, Air Force Chief of Staff Air Vice Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa, Senior DIG Ranmal Kodithuwakku, former Tri Forces Commanders, senior armed forces officers, and Indian High Commission officials. Their presence underscored the significance of the seminar and exhibition in further strengthening defense cooperation between Sri Lanka and India.





The successful execution of the Indian Defense Export Promotion Seminar and Exhibition highlights the commitment of both countries to deepening their defense ties and exchanging valuable knowledge and expertise. With Sri Lanka’s focus on remaining at the forefront of defense developments, the event serves as a crucial step in ensuring the armed forces are equipped with state-of-the-art technologies to effectively address emerging threats.