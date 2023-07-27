LGBTQ Rights Improve in Nepal, Under Attack in Turkey

by Saurav Sarkar

A cisgender man and his transgender wife were among those who were allowed by Nepal’s highest court in June to register same-sex and other nontraditional marriages, reported Radio France Internationale.





The ruling, while temporary and incomplete, makes Nepal the second Asian country to legalize same-sex marriage after Taiwan. It was brought to existence by LGBTQ activists who argued that the government must recognize same-sex marriages under its own rulings. Nepali LGBTQ rights activist Pinky Gurung said to Reuters that as many as 200 couples were expected to register their marriages under the new ruling.





Meanwhile, in Turkey, conservative-instigated homophobia continues to rise, Global Voices reported. In response to a tweet by queer volleyball player Ebrar Karakurt, Global Voices said, a newspaper close to the Turkish government said that she was a “homosexual deviant imposing a perverted lifestyle.” While Karakurt “brushed off” the comment, Global Voices said that this is part of a series of attacks on LGBTQ lives and broader open-minded culture.





A participant at the fifth Annual Nepal Pride Parade in Kathmandu. Sanjog Manandhar/Kathmandupost

