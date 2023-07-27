by Our Specail Correspondent

St. Petersburg, Russia - In a significant meeting during the ongoing Russia-Africa summit, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian businessman and alleged head of the private military company Wagner Group, convened with representatives of the Central African Republic to discuss matters of mutual interest. The event, held in St. Petersburg, witnessed the scheduled attendance of Russian President Vladimir Putin, further emphasizing its significance.





[ Photo Credit: Gray Zone ]





During the summit, Yevgeny Prigozhin took the opportunity to address recent speculations concerning the Wagner Group's presence in the African continent, particularly in the Central African Republic. In an interview with African media, Prigozhin denied rumors suggesting the Wagner Group's departure from the region. He asserted the company's unwavering commitment to fulfilling all obligations made by himself and the top leadership of the Wagner Group to the government and people of the nations they are defending.





The Wagner Group's involvement in various conflicts across Africa has sparked international interest and concern. Prigozhin's reassurances come amid questions about the private military company's role and intentions in the region.





While the exact details of the discussions at the Russia-Africa summit remain undisclosed, the meeting signifies the strengthening ties between Russia and African nations, and it provides an opportunity for addressing critical issues that impact the continent.





As the summit progresses, world leaders and analysts keenly observe the developments, awaiting further insights into the outcomes of the discussions between Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Central African Republic representatives, and the expected participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.