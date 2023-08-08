EXCLUSIVE

by Our Correspondent in Colombo

In a recent revelation, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has expressed profound dissatisfaction with Sri Lanka for failing to utilize the 100 million emergency fund provided by the bank for the purchase of crucial emergency medicines over a year ago. This inaction has resulted in severe drug shortages within the country, leading to dire consequences for the population.





During an evaluation visit to Colombo, the special team representing AIIB confronted the responsible authorities of the Sri Lankan government about the gross mismanagement of the emergency funds earmarked for essential medicines. The lack of accountability and misuse of funds have raised serious concerns over the well-being of the citizens who are now facing the consequences of pharmaceutical shortages.





Image Credit: Institute of Policy Studies





The situation further worsened when it was revealed that certain responsible officials, in collusion with corrupt business entities, were involved in the manufacturing of this crisis. This intricate web of corruption has allowed mafia-like gangs to manipulate drug deals and disrupt the establishment of essential medication supply chains between states, putting the lives of the Sri Lankan people at risk.





The AIIB donor delegation found evidence indicating that a specific doctor in charge of overseeing the related project had completely evaded his official responsibilities. Furthermore, the efforts of the Director General of Health Services to remove the negligent doctor were thwarted by various politicians who allegedly supported and protected the individual. As a consequence of the doctor’s corrupt activities, pharmaceutical companies and their henchmen have contributed to the scarcity of medicines in the country.





The implications of this drug shortage crisis are profound, affecting the lives of countless Sri Lankans who rely on these medications for their well-being and survival. It has raised serious questions about the efficacy and transparency of the Sri Lankan healthcare system, demanding immediate and thorough investigations into the corruption allegations.





The AIIB has expressed its strong disapproval and called upon the Sri Lankan government to take swift and decisive action to rectify the situation, ensuring the proper utilization of the emergency funds and holding the responsible parties accountable for their actions.





As the international community watches closely, it is crucial for the Sri Lankan government to address these allegations promptly, uphold transparency, and prioritize the health and well-being of its citizens by resolving the medication shortage crisis and bringing the involved parties to justice.