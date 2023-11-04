Sri Lanka: Newly Appointed Diplomats Meet Vicar General in Jaffna

A delegation of newly appointed High Commissioners and Ambassadors to various Sri Lankan Missions abroad paid a courtesy visit to Vicar General (Jaffna), Rt Rev J P Jenarathnam today at the Jaffna Catholic Bishop’s House. The Bishop of Jaffna, Dr. Justin Gannapragasam, was away in the Vatican during the meeting.





Photo: Sri Lanka Guardian

The team included distinguished representatives appointed to several countries, reinforcing Sri Lanka’s diplomatic presence on the global stage. High Commissioners and Ambassadors to Belgium, Bangladesh, Cuba, Egypt, India, Italy, and Pakistan formed the delegation, and they were accompanied by senior officials from the Sri Lankan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





The notable members of the delegation included:

Mr. WM Dharmapala – Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Bangladesh.

Mr. WKC Weerasena – Sri Lankan Ambassador to Belgium and the European Union.

Admiral DNS Ulugetenna (Retired) – Sri Lankan Ambassador to Cuba.

Air Chief Marshal S K Pathirana (Retired) – Sri Lankan Ambassador to Nepal.

Ms. MGMK Weninger – Sri Lankan Ambassador to Egypt.

Admiral RC Wijegunaratne (Retired) – Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Pakistan.

Mrs. Shenuka Senaviratne – Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India.

During the meeting, the diplomats and the Vicar General discussed a wide range of topics, including the promotion of bilateral relations, cultural exchanges, and the role of Sri Lankan missions in furthering the country’s interests abroad. The Vicar General expressed his support for the ambassadors’ and high commissioners’ endeavours to strengthen Sri Lanka’s international ties and enhance the country’s standing on the global stage.