25 Sri Lankans among 186 deported by Maldives





The Maldives has deported 186 foreigners, including 25 Sri Lankans, after accusing them of committing crimes like visa violations and drug offences, according to a media report. The highest number of people deported was from Bangladesh. At least 83 Bangladeshis were deported followed by 43 Indians, 25 Sri Lankans and 8 Nepalis. The date of their deportation is not yet known, Male-based news outlet Adhadhu reported.





The deportations come as efforts are underway in the Maldives to shut down businesses operated illegally. Homeland Security Minister Ali Ihusan said that the ministry was working together with the Economic Ministry to take action against illegal businesses.