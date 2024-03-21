21 Indians Arrested for Running Illegal Business in Sri Lanka

In a recent crackdown, the Immigration Department apprehended 21 young Indian nationals for operating an internet sales center in Negombo, Sri Lanka, contravening the conditions of their tourist visas.





Following a preliminary investigation, officers from the department’s investigation division conducted a raid on a rented house in the Negombo area, which had been repurposed into an office space equipped with computers and other essentials.





Indian Flag (File Photo)





According to a senior immigration officer, the individuals, aged between 24 and 25, had entered Sri Lanka on tourist visas during February and March. Exploiting the visa-free provision extended to several countries until March 31, as part of an initiative to boost tourism, the group unlawfully engaged in business activities.





However, it’s clarified that under Sri Lankan law, individuals entering the country on tourist visas are strictly prohibited from partaking in any form of paid or unpaid work.





Upon apprehension, the arrested Indian nationals were transferred to the Departmental Detention Center in Welisara, following directives from Immigration and Emigration Controller General Harsha Ilukpitiya.