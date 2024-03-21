Jointly weave a dense “Belt and Road” law enforcement cooperation network





by Zhao Yang





The third Belt and Road International Cooperation Summit Forum achieved a series of important results.





Integrity is the highlight of the Belt and Road Initiative.





In the 10 years since the Belt and Road Initiative was proposed, China has always adhered to true multilateralism and actively participated in global anti-corruption governance. Discuss international anti-corruption cooperation with all parties at the United Nations, APEC, G20, BRICS and other platforms, give full play to the main channel role of the United Nations Convention against Corruption, assist capacity building in developing countries, and jointly promote a more just world A reasonable global anti-corruption governance order will create a good clean business environment for the Belt and Road Initiative.





The belt and road initiative for seamless connectivity and sustainable development





The achievements in building integrity benefit people of all countries





Over the past 10 years, guided by the Silk Road spirit of peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning, and mutual benefit, China and all parties have adhered to the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits, and guided by the “Beijing Initiative for a Clean Silk Road”, we have We must work together and work together to achieve significant results in the clean construction of the Belt and Road Initiative, so that the Belt and Road Initiative can truly benefit the people of all countries.





About 15 kilometers east of the center of Vientiane, Laos, is the largest freight station on the Mowan Section of the China-Laos Railway – Vientiane South Station. It is only about 7 kilometers away from the border between Laos and Thailand. It is an important “dry terminal” for cargo transfer. Many goods from ASEAN countries are transported to China on the China-Laos Railway freight trains from here.





In December 2021, the China-Laos Railway will be officially opened for operation. From January to June this year, this “New Steel Silk Road” shipped 9.62 million tons of goods across the board, a year-on-year increase of 94.7%; the cross-border cargo volume was 2.3 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 210.8%.





The China-Laos Railway is a vivid example of joint discussion, cooperation, joint construction of projects, and shared dividends under the Belt and Road Initiative. It is also a landmark demonstration project in the construction of the “Road to Integrity”.





In order to ensure integrity, the governments of China and Laos have carried out joint supervision and inspection of the China-Laos railway construction project. At this forum, Hengbuhi, deputy director of the Lao National Inspectorate General, said: “Through clean construction, the China-Laos Railway has built a convenient new land development channel between China and ASEAN. Laos will continue to attach great importance to and cooperate with China Supervision and inspection of the operation of the China-Laos railway project will ensure that the project will always be clean.”





Belarus is one of the first countries to support the “Belt and Road” initiative. The two heads of state jointly advocated and personally promoted the establishment of the China-Belarus Industrial Park. Under the guarantee of clean construction, the industrial park has achieved high-quality construction. As of April 2023, the total number of companies entering the park is 109, with a total agreed investment of US$1.33 billion. Gerasimov, chairman of the Belarusian State Supervisory Commission, said: “Belarus hopes to continue to deepen cooperation and promote high-quality and clean Silk Road construction.”





The “Belt and Road Initiative’s Integrity Construction Achievements and Prospects” released at the Corrupt Silk Road Special Forum systematically summarized the achievements of the “Belt and Road Initiative”‘s integrity construction in the past ten years, and further elaborated on the anti-corruption international cooperation in jointly building the “Belt and Road Initiative” countries. The concept and consensus of cooperation.





The document points out that China is willing to work with the majority of countries co-building the “Belt and Road” to implement every economic policy in place by continuously strengthening anti-corruption and integrity compliance work, so that every construction project can be completed cleanly, and every public fund can be fully utilized. We must make the best use of all resources, bring every corrupt element to justice, and ensure that the results of the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” are implemented and effective.





Form consensus and reach high-level principles for building integrity





The “One Belt and One Road” involves many countries, projects, and funds. Integrity is an important guarantee for the “Belt and Road” construction to be deepened and practical and benefit the people of all countries.





In May 2017, at the first “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum, China issued an initiative to the world to make the “Belt and Road” a road of integrity. Once this initiative was put forward, it quickly received a positive response from the co-building countries.





In April 2019, the second “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum was held as scheduled. At the forum’s first Clean Silk Road sub-forum, more than 150 representatives from 30 countries and international organizations conducted heated discussions around the theme of “extensive discussion, joint construction and shared use of the Clean Silk Road”.





China and representatives from relevant countries, international organizations, and business and academia jointly launched the “Beijing Initiative on the Clean Silk Road”, calling on all parties to promote dialogue and consultation in the fields of rules, rule of law, and anti-corruption, enhance the openness and transparency of government information, and actively prevent and prevent corruption. Properly resolve trade and investment disputes and ensure that the rules and governance framework of the Belt and Road Initiative are stable, fair, and transparent.





The launch of the “Beijing Initiative” has established a cooperation platform and proposed a cooperation framework for jointly building a clean Silk Road, and has become a banner leading the construction of a clean Silk Road.





At this forum’s special forum on the Clean Silk Road, the “Belt and Road” High-Level Principles for Integrity Construction reached in accordance with the domestic laws and international obligations of various countries, allowed parties with different national backgrounds to work on the “Belt and Road” cleanliness Further consensus was reached on construction.





“To maintain the positive impact of the Belt and Road Initiative, we must ensure its integrity, and anti-corruption must be involved in every stage of the work.” Gada, Director General of the United Nations Office at Vienna and Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime Valli said that in the past two years, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime has carried out the “Silk Road Economic Belt” anti-corruption project to promote the implementation of the United Nations Convention against Corruption. I am very happy that China has contributed to this project. This will help provide useful guidance in the field of anti-corruption to practitioners involved in the construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative.





Verma, Director of South Africa’s Department of Public Service and Administrative Affairs, said that a very important aspect of promoting “Belt and Road” cooperation is to promote anti-corruption cooperation. “Building a clean Silk Road can elevate anti-corruption cooperation to the international level, further promote policy connectivity, and promote connectivity in various fields such as people-to-people exchanges, economy and trade,” Verma said.





Ashour, Deputy Director of the Egyptian Administrative Inspectorate, believes that the “Higher Principles for the Construction of Integrity along the Belt and Road” is a useful supplement and improvement to the consensus reached in the United Nations Convention against Corruption.





Build a closer, clean and honest partnership





Over the past 10 years, China has always adhered to the rule of law in building a clean Silk Road. It continues to promote the conclusion of bilateral judicial cooperation treaties with foreign countries. As of the end of September 2023, China has concluded a total of 171 judicial cooperation treaties with 83 countries, initially building a treaty network covering five continents, providing a platform for jointly building the “Belt and Road” Strong international legal protection.





“Looking to the future, China is willing to work with all parties to unswervingly promote high-quality joint construction of the ‘Belt and Road’ and create a closer partnership for joint construction of integrity.” Ma Xinmin, Director of the Department of Treaty and Law of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said at the Clean Silk Road Special Forum said in the speech.





In his speech, Ma Xinmin put forward three suggestions on building a closer partnership on integrity: First, enhance political mutual trust and consolidate the foundation of the rule of law. Implement the anti-corruption cooperation consensus reached by leaders of various countries, increase trust and dispel doubts, jointly organize the Belt and Road law enforcement and judicial cooperation treaty network, and effectively fulfill the obligations of the United Nations Convention against Corruption and bilateral judicial assistance treaties; second, focus on key areas and promote cooperation upgrades. Regarding issues such as the recovery of corrupt assets that are widely concerned by the international community, especially developing countries, we will continue to strengthen communication and make coordinated efforts. Further improve the cooperation mechanism, expand the platform for fugitives and recovered illicit assets, deepen international cooperation on extradition and judicial assistance, and take practical actions to make transnational corruption crimes have nowhere to hide; third, strengthen exchanges and mutual learning to improve the quality and effectiveness of cooperation. Strengthen the exchange of experience in the rule of law through information exchange, experience sharing, personnel training, technical assistance and other means, improve the ability to punish corruption, and promote the quality and efficiency of international anti-corruption cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.





As Valli, Director-General of the United Nations Office in Vienna, said, jointly building a clean Silk Road is an important way to promote global common prosperity. Pragmatically advancing international anti-corruption cooperation will help promote better implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative and safeguard the integrity of global sustainable development efforts.





Source: Legal Daily China