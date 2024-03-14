Russia: Vote for Your Choice at the Polls!





by Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin





Tomorrow, March 15, the polling stations will open across our vast country, and the three-day voting in the presidential election will begin.





This is the eighth time a presidential election will be held in Russia, which shows the inviolability of the principle of holding regular elections which is one of the basic principles of a democratic state. The outcome will directly affect the development of the country in the coming years.





This is an important high-stakes event and, as the incumbent head of state, I believe it is necessary to address you today.





I would like to emphasise that the people are the only source of power in our country. This key legal provision is enshrined in the Constitution. It means that only you, the citizens of Russia, determine the future of the Fatherland.





You will not just cast your vote, but will firmly declare your will and aspirations, and your personal involvement in the future of Russia, because an election is a step into the future.





I am confident that you realise that our country is going through a difficult period, and we are facing formidable challenges in almost all spheres. In order for us to continue to meet them with dignity and to successfully overcome difficulties, we need to stay united and confident in ourselves.





We have proven that we can stand together as we defend Russia’s freedom, sovereignty, and security, uphold our values, traditions, history and culture, and act in line with what conscience, truth and justice are telling us. We have our own view on what kind of a country we want and how we should build it, and what plans we should carry out. Today, it is critically important not to stray from this path, to achieve what we have set out to achieve, and to fulfil our ambitious goals.





So, a lot depends on each of you in the coming days. Let me be frank with you: participating in the election today is a manifestation of patriotism. This is well understood by the residents of Donbass and Novorossiya who, under the most trying circumstances, voted during referendums on unity with Russia and will make their choice now as well.





Our military on the frontlines will vote as well. They display courage and heroism, defend our Fatherland, and participate in the elections to set an example for all of us.





It is imperative to confirm our unity and our resolve to move forward together. Your every vote is valuable and important. So, I urge you to exercise your right to vote during the next three days. Polling stations will open everywhere, in every city, town, and village of our large country.





All of us, the multi-ethnic people of Russia, are one big family. We care and worry about our native country. We want it to flourish, to be strong, free, and prosperous. We want the standard of living and quality of life to improve. And so it will be. We will do everything exactly the way we want it.





So, please come to the polling stations and make your civic and patriotic position clear, vote for the candidate of your choice, and for the prosperous future of our beloved Russia.





Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin is a Russian politician and former intelligence officer, serving as the current president of Russia.