Breaking News: Ranil Tapped for Presidency, Basil Eyed as Prime Minister

by Our Political Affairs Editor





The ruling alliance, led by the Podu Jana Peramuna, popularly known as the Buds Party, has endorsed Ranil Wickremasinghe as its candidate for the upcoming Presidential Elections, set to take place in the third week of October, according to a reliable inside source.





File Photograph of Basil Rajapaksa [Photo Credit: Getty Images]





Simultaneously, sources reveal a stipulation within the alliance’s support for Mr. Wickremasinghe, requiring him to appoint Basil Rajapaksa as the Prime Minister immediately following the election victory, and to call for Parliamentary elections three months later.





Amid these developments, intense diplomatic activity is underway, particularly among Western and South Asian diplomatic missions, aiming to establish a strong alliance between Sajith Premadasa and Ranil Wickremesinghe. However, Mr. Premadasa’s position remains uncertain as he deliberates over the proposed alliance. Inside sources suggest mounting pressure within his party, with many members advocating for collaboration with Mr. Wickremesinghe’s camp before opportunities diminish.





Ranil Wickremasinghe’s appointment as President comes after a preliminary secret ballot, immediately following President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation amidst widespread protests supported by diplomatic missions.