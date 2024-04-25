Movements Affirm That Imperialism Is in Decline, but Mass Struggle More Necessary Than Ever

Five hundred representatives from movements, unions, and parties hailing from countries across the world gathered in Caracas, Venezuela, for the World Gathering for a Social Alternative. The meeting, organized by the Simón Bolívar Institute for Peace and Solidarity and Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), kicked off on April 18 and concluded on April 20.





Simón Bolívar School vessel





During the first two days of debate and discussion, panelists and participants discussed the pressing tasks of the left and progressive movements to organize the masses and confront the climate crisis, the rise of the right, imperialist attacks, and fortify internationalist solidarity. Speakers also emphasized the relationship among progressive governments, political projects, and mass movements, and the need for greater levels of coordination and support.





The meeting held in the Bolivarian Republic comes just three months ahead of the presidential elections in the country, which have already been categorized by the U.S. government as “undemocratic” and have been used as a pretext to intensify its unilateral coercive measures against Venezuela. Speakers throughout the first two days of discussion emphasized the need to stand in solidarity with the Venezuelan people who for the last 10 years have been resisting under a tough U.S.-sanctions regime. Despite overwhelming challenges, they have continued to deepen their revolution.





All speakers in the gathering also declared their complete rejection of the Israeli genocide of the Palestinian people and categorized Zionism as a brutal tool of U.S. imperialism.





from the Peoples Dispatch / Globetrotter News Service