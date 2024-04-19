Russian Embassy in Colombo Denies Involvement of Sri Lankan Nationals in Ukrainian Conflict

The Russian Embassy in Colombo has issued a statement refuting claims of Sri Lankan nationals participating in the conflict in Ukraine on the side of Russia. In a statement released today, the embassy stated that it possesses no information regarding the involvement of Sri Lankan citizens in the Ukrainian conflict, nor does it have any data regarding the number of individuals allegedly involved.





Furthermore, the embassy denied any association with the return of a corporal to Sri Lanka who reportedly fled from the combat zone, as indicated in an article by the “Daily News” titled “Popular tele actresses found recruiting mercenaries.”





Ministry of Foreign Affairs Building, Moscow, Russia [ Photo © Flickr.com]

The embassy emphasized that the protection of the interests and rights of Sri Lankan citizens within Russian territory falls under the jurisdiction of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Moscow. It clarified that visas are issued to Sri Lankans based on valid documents confirming their travel intentions, which are unrelated to military operations. The embassy added that additional interviews are conducted with applicants to prevent individuals with intentions related to military activities from entering Russia. However, it acknowledged that it cannot impede individuals from changing their travel goals or the nature of their activities once in Russia.





The statement reiterated that matters concerning foreigners residing in Russia are within the purview of relevant diplomatic representations in Moscow, while the Russian Embassy in Colombo is responsible for protecting Russian citizens in Sri Lanka. The embassy concluded by stating that it would provide available information upon receiving an official request from Sri Lankan authorities.