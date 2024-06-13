IRGC’s Aerospace Park: Iran’s Technological Pride





by S. Mohammed Bokreta





“For God always prevails in whatever be His purpose, but most people know it not.”





June 2, 2024, was a memorable journey of innovation, education, and surprise for all guests at the International Summit on Gaza: “The Oppressed but Resilient” in Tehran on June 1. We were invited for a guided tour of this fascinating site. What struck us at the entrance was a Quranic verse: “Against them make ready your strength to the utmost of your power” (Holy Quran 08-60).





IRGC's Aerospace Park in Tehran [ Photo: Sri Lanka Guardian]





This slogan reflects the principal foundations of this God-fearing state and its adherence to Islamic tenets.





The great Pavilion is a space-age marvel, shimmering with billowy silver drapes that transport your perspective to the far reaches of the stratosphere. The museum aims to preserve the stories of courage, character, and patriotism displayed by Iranian fighters during the 1979 Islamic Revolution and the eight-year-long war imposed by Saddam. At this park, we heard unforgettable stories of bravery and endurance. The National Aerospace Park is a valuable collection in the field of defence and air achievements of the Islamic Republic of Iran. It was established by the Air Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and the defence and missile achievements are displayed in various sections of the exhibition.





In this collection, the numerous achievements of the IRGC Air Force are displayed in five important sections: missiles, air defence, UAVs, air, and space operations. Various types of missiles, including Scud, Fateh, Zulfiqar, Dezful, Persian Gulf, and Khorramshahr, are on display.





The park features more than seven galleries and an outdoor area containing nearly 120 aircraft, telling the story of Iran’s aviation history and its domestic aircraft production, from drones to sophisticated Air Force fighter jets. Exhibits go beyond aircraft to showcase other military technology and weaponry developed alongside the aircraft industry, such as missiles and the newly designed “Shahed” drones.





Paradoxically, United Nations and European Union sanctions targeting Iran’s military and missile programs remain in place until 2020 and 2023, respectively. The sanctions target firms and individuals involved in these programs, including entities connected to the IRGC. Over 200 entities are listed by the EU and subject to financial restrictions and travel prohibitions.





Despite these sanctions, Iran’s drone diplomacy is earning foreign currency to fund its defence industry, strengthening its strategic alliances, and making it a formidable arms dealer. Shackled by more than 45 years of economic sanctions, Iran wants to be taken seriously as a world power.





By all accounts, the Islamic Republic of Iran has made considerable advances in all fields of science and technology through education and training, despite international sanctions in almost all aspects of research over the past 45 years. Iran’s university population swelled from 100,000 in 1979 to 2 million in 2006, and the growth in Iran’s scientific output is reported to be the fastest in the world.





Iran has made great strides in different sectors, including aerospace, nuclear science, medical development, as well as stem cell and cloning research. Many people, mainly Europeans, do not know that Iran is the ninth country to put a domestically-built satellite (Omid) into orbit using its launcher and the sixth to send animals into space.





Despite the forty-five-year-long sanctions, Iran’s progress in various fields, particularly in the defence and missile industries, as well as the nuclear industry and other relevant fields, has been remarkable.





Views are personal

S. Mohammed Bokreta is a Freelance Writer and Cultural Consultant based in Algiers, Algeria. Specializing in Islamic values, political issues, historical events, and tourism topics, his work has been featured in international newspapers and magazines for over 36 years. Fluent in Arabic, French, and English, Bokreta also translates significant Islamic manuscripts. With a background as a Bank and Shipping Manager, his extensive experience and communication skills aim to educate and inspire future generations.