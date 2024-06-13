Sri Lanka High Commissioner Meets with Pakistan Defence Secretary

The Sri Lanka High Commissioner to Pakistan, Admiral Ravindra C Wijegunaratne (Retired), met with the Secretary of Defence of Pakistan, Lieutenant General (Retired) Hamood Uz Zaman Khan, HI(M), at the Defense Ministry in Rawalpindi yesterday.





During the meeting, the two officials reviewed the progress on the discussions held during the Pakistan Defense Secretary’s visit to Sri Lanka on January 3, 2024, for the fourth Sri Lanka-Pakistan Defence Dialogue. The talks aimed to enhance bilateral defence cooperation and strengthen military ties between the two nations.





Admiral Wijegunaratne, a former Navy Commander and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of Sri Lanka, is an esteemed alumnus of the Pakistan Navy War College, having graduated in the 1995/96 batch. He is notably the only Sri Lankan military officer to have been awarded Pakistan’s highest military honour, the Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military), by the President of Pakistan in 2019.