Rebooting Global Governance: Leaders Launch New Initiatives in Morocco

At the Spring Meeting of the Paris Peace Forum, held at the University Mohammed VI Polytechnic (UM6P) in Benguerir, Morocco, global leaders gathered to unveil significant initiatives aimed at addressing two critical global challenges: transforming Africa into an agricultural superpower and ensuring the responsible management and sourcing of minerals essential for the green transition.

The event convened over 300 influential figures, including Morocco’s Minister of Economy and Finance Nadia Fettah, non-profit leader Mo Ibrahim, and former high-ranking officials from organizations such as the OECD, WTO, and UNIDO, emphasizing the urgent need for fair transitions in global governance to address climate change, poverty, and geopolitical tensions.





Discussions focused on balancing the needs of developing countries with the imperatives of poverty reduction in the green energy transition. Solutions were proposed to make agriculture and agri-food systems more resilient, adapting production to climate change and demographic needs. Lessons from the unequal distribution of COVID-19 vaccines were discussed to ensure equitable benefit-sharing in future pandemics through the Pandemic Treaty negotiations.





Justin Vaïsse, Director General of the Paris Peace Forum, highlighted the importance of North-South cooperation, stating, “There will be no global energy transition or agri-food transition if the North does not take into account the views and interests of the South.”





Hicham El Habti, President of UM6P, underscored the university’s commitment to addressing African challenges in agriculture, climate, energy, and demographics. He noted that the university’s involvement extends beyond hosting the event to joining the Forum’s General Assembly, promoting international cooperation and dialogue.





The forum also featured Bertrand Piccard, founder of the Solar Impulse Foundation, who presented the “Climate Impulse” project, aimed at achieving the first non-stop hydrogen-powered flight around the world by 2028. This initiative, supported by UM6P and OCP, seeks to demonstrate innovative solutions to climate challenges.









The launch of the Agricultural Transitions Lab for African Solutions (ATLAS), a platform for policy dialogue and collaboration, aims to transform African agriculture. Given the continent’s high levels of food insecurity and the risk of desertification affecting two-thirds of its arable land, ATLAS advocates for a sustainable agricultural transformation, integrating African needs into a global vision.





With the demand for transition minerals expected to quadruple by 2040, the Paris Peace Forum founded the Global Council for Responsible Transition Minerals. This council, comprising experts from both the Global North and South, aims to establish governance for the mining sector and responsible use of minerals essential for green technologies.





In preparation for the “Nutrition for Growth” Summit in March 2025, the Forum launched a group of independent experts and a dialogue platform with the private sector. Chaired by Shawn Baker of Helen Keller International, these groups will develop recommendations to combat malnutrition.





Since its inception in 2018, the Paris Peace Forum has been pivotal in addressing global challenges through cooperation and dialogue. This year’s Spring Meeting, streamed live and featuring thematic sessions in collaboration with the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, reaffirmed its commitment to fostering inclusive and sustainable global governance.





For further information and updates, visit the Paris Peace Forum and University Mohammed VI Polytechnic websites.