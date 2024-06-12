The Elders Express Grave Concern Over Escalating Atrocity Risks in Sudan

The Elders emphasized the importance of supporting Sudanese women’s groups and civil society, which play a vital role in humanitarian efforts and peacemaking.





The Elders have issued a stark warning about the increasing risk of atrocity crimes in Sudan, as paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) surround the North Darfuri capital, El Fasher. The group has highlighted alarming reports of intense clashes between the RSF and the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and their allies, which have led to the displacement of thousands of civilians and a severe shortage of humanitarian supplies.





This photo taken with a mobile phone on April 17, 2024, shows volunteers repairing damaged power supply facilities in Omdurman, Sudan. (Photo by Mohamed Khidir/Xinhua)





In their statement, The Elders called on the international community to take decisive action to prevent a potential massacre. They emphasized the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and the resumption of dialogue between the warring parties and their foreign backers.





Despite the UN Security Council’s Resolution 2724 in March, which called for a cessation of hostilities during Ramadan, the violence has escalated, leading to further bloodshed, atrocities, and rights violations. The Elders urged influential states to push for a return to negotiations to prevent further loss of innocent lives.





The Elders also condemned the widespread conflict-related sexual violence in Sudan and demanded accountability for all perpetrators. They stressed the need for urgent and sustained attention to the crisis, highlighting the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs’ report that 24.8 million people are in need across the country, with only 10% of the funding appeal met.





“The plight of the Sudanese people cannot be ignored,” The Elders stated, pointing to the continuous betrayal by violent actors within the SAF, RSF, foreign sponsors, and other armed groups. They called for immediate international engagement and responsible action from regional powers to halt the fighting.





Crucially, The Elders emphasized the importance of supporting Sudanese women’s groups and civil society, which play a vital role in humanitarian efforts and peacemaking. Empowering and defending these groups is essential for achieving a just and lasting peace in Sudan, they concluded.