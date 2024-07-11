Breaking: Maldives President to Visit Sri Lanka

Male, Maldives — President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu of Maldives is set to embark on his first official visit as the head of the Indian Ocean archipelago to Sri Lanka during the first week of August. Sources from the President’s office in Male confirmed the scheduled visit, emphasizing discussions aimed at bolstering bilateral ties, particularly in areas of security, trade, education, and healthcare.





President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu of Maldives [ File Photo]





Simultaneously, reports indicate that President Muizzu has submitted a formal request to the Maldives Parliament seeking approval for a collaborative agreement with Sri Lanka in criminal investigations. The proposed agreement, as outlined in the President’s letter to Parliament, aims to deepen cooperation between the two nations and enhance mutual assistance in handling criminal cases.





Foreign media sources revealed that the agreement titled ‘Treaty between The Government of The Republic of Maldives and The Government of The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters’ was decided upon by the Maldivian government on June 2. According to constitutional requirements (Article 115 (k.2)), parliamentary approval is mandatory for treaties that involve commitments affecting citizens.





“The treaty seeks to facilitate maximum cooperation in criminal investigations, ensuring adherence to respective national laws and regulations,” the President’s letter underscored. It highlighted the importance of securing parliamentary endorsement to proceed with the treaty, a pivotal step in formalizing bilateral legal assistance mechanisms.





In response to the President’s request, the Speaker of Maldives Parliament has tasked the Committee on Foreign Relations with conducting further deliberations and research on the matter. This procedural move aligns with constitutional mandates aimed at thorough parliamentary scrutiny and approval of international agreements.





The upcoming visit of President Muizzu to Sri Lanka and the concurrent parliamentary proceedings reflect Maldives’ proactive stance in fostering robust diplomatic relations and strategic partnerships with neighboring countries, reinforcing regional stability and cooperation.





The President’s office in Male and officials in Sri Lanka have not disclosed further details regarding the specific agenda or duration of President Muizzu’s visit. However, anticipation is high among political circles and the public in both nations for the outcomes and advancements expected from this pivotal diplomatic engagement.