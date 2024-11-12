From Kane Ella to Baba’s Place: The Rise of SMEs by Young Entrepreneurs in Sri Lanka

by Our Economic Affairs Editor





“Tourism is about making connections—connections between people, between cultures, and between a traveller and a place.” — Rosita Missoni





The tourism sector in Sri Lanka has long been a significant driver of economic growth, providing employment opportunities and helping to promote the island’s rich cultural heritage. With its exceptional natural beauty, diverse culture, and vibrant history, Sri Lanka is home to many globally sought-after tourist destinations. However, it is the rise of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the tourism and hospitality sector, particularly those founded by young local entrepreneurs, that is providing new avenues for economic development in the post-pandemic landscape.





Inside the Bab’s Place, Matara and Kane Ella, Ella [ Photos: Sri Lanka Guardian]





Entrepreneurs like Akila Malith Silva, the founder and owner of KANE ELLA, and Malindu Abeygunasekara, the visionary behind Baba’s Place in Madiha, are at the forefront of this movement. Their ventures, located in popular tourist hotspots such as Ella and Matara, represent an exciting shift in Sri Lanka’s tourism industry—one that combines innovation, local culture, and the entrepreneurial spirit to create lasting impacts on both the local economy and the national tourism scene. Their businesses are not only contributing to the national economy but also providing valuable lessons in the importance of supporting SMEs in the tourism sector.





The Boom in Sri Lanka’s Tourism Sector





Sri Lanka’s tourism industry has seen a steady growth trajectory in recent years, with the island nation being recognised globally for its scenic landscapes, pristine beaches, and historic ....



