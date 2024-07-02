Relentless Attacks with Falsehood to Defame Modi

by N.S.Venkataraman





During the months leading up to the recent parliamentary elections, throughout the campaign, and in the weeks following the declaration of results, opposition parties in India, particularly the INDI group, have orchestrated a systematic campaign aimed at defaming and defeating Prime Minister Modi. This effort has been marked by relentless attacks filled with falsehoods.





The opposition parties believed that by personally attacking Modi, using derogatory terms such as “thief,” “merchant of death,” “dictator,” and others, including disparaging remarks about Modi’s elderly mother, they could weaken him and, thereby, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While Modi largely ignored these tactics, occasionally expressing his frustration during the campaign, the opposition persisted.





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi [File Photo]





With the recent election resulting in fewer parliamentary seats for the BJP than in previous elections, the opposition, particularly the Congress party, appears convinced that their aggressive campaign against Modi has yielded dividends. They seem determined to continue this vicious strategy to further erode Modi’s image and popularity.





Political analysts attribute the BJP’s comparatively poor performance partly to this sustained negative campaign, conducted openly in public forums and on social media platforms like X, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube. False accusations were plentiful, including claims that Modi planned to undermine the constitution and abolish job and educational reservations for scheduled castes and tribes. Moreover, parties like Congress made impractical promises, such as the Nyay Promise of ₹1 lakh annually to impoverished women, which economic experts deem financially unfeasible.









As Modi begins another term as Prime Minister and parliamentary sessions commence, opposition parties appear determined to disrupt proceedings, portraying the Modi government as confrontational and unyielding. Recently, Sonia Gandhi accused Modi of undermining democracy and coercing opposition leaders, claims dismissed by informed observers as baseless.





Looking ahead, it seems likely that opposition parties will continue to seize every opportunity to personally attack Modi and disrupt parliamentary proceedings. In India, media outlets, largely driven by profit motives or political agendas, often amplify these attacks, disregarding Modi’s significant achievements over the past decade. His administration has elevated India’s global standing, amassed record foreign exchange reserves, accelerated infrastructure projects, and introduced schemes to foster economic growth and social development. However, these accomplishments receive scant media coverage and are entirely overlooked by opposition parties.





In time, opposition parties may realize that their sustained personal attacks on Modi offer only short-term gains and may ultimately backfire. Endless negativity can exhaust public patience and diminish their own credibility. Meanwhile, Modi remains steadfast in his commitment to advancing India’s progress, suggesting that opposition momentum may wane as their tactics prove increasingly ineffective.