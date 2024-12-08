Breaking: Rebels Claim Control of Damascus, Announce Fall of Assad Regime

by Our Correspondent in Doha





In a dramatic televised address, opposition rebel factions in Syria declared that they had taken control of Damascus and overthrown President Bashar al-Assad’s regime. The announcement marked a decisive shift in the Syrian conflict, with rebels asserting victory in the capital after years of resistance.





According to Reuters, the Syrian army command informed officers that Assad’s rule has come to an end. The situation escalated further when Syria’s Prime Minister confirmed to Al Arabiya TV that the government was engaged in negotiations with Syrian militant leaders. Amid the turmoil, reports circulated suggesting that Assad may have fled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the same day as an IL-76T aircraft crash in Al-Suwairy, though nothing has been definitively confirmed.





The fall of Damascus represents a major milestone in the Syrian Civil War, with the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) reportedly surrendering to rebel forces. Rebel factions are now focused on taking control of the remaining government-held areas along the Mediterranean coast.





The HTS-led Command Military Operations Room revealed that key officials within Syrian government intelligence had reached agreements with the rebels to facilitate their control over the capital. Meanwhile, the Syrian National Army (SNA) launched further attacks on the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria.





As the situation evolves, the United States is closely monitoring the developments. White House National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett affirmed that the U.S. is staying in contact with regional allies but is refraining from direct interference. U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan emphasized efforts to prevent any potential ISIS resurgence.





In the Golan Heights, Israeli forces have begun tightening security. Israeli tanks entered Al-Hamdiyah in Quneitra, and the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) set up checkpoints along the border, declaring agricultural areas as closed military zones. The Israeli Home Front Command also imposed restrictions on schools and work in the Druze villages of the region.