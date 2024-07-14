Sri Lanka: Activists Call for Fair Elections and Uphold Judicial Independence

The ‘March 12 Movement for Clean Politics’ convened a media conference recently in Colombo, addressing critical issues surrounding the upcoming Presidential Election and concerns over judicial independence amidst recent developments.





March 12 Movement leaders address the media, advocating for fair elections and judicial independence in Colombo.





Rohana Hettiarachchie, Executive Director of PAFFREL and Co-Convener of the March 12 Movement, emphasized the readiness for the Presidential Election following the Supreme Court’s ruling affirming the incumbent President’s five-year term. Despite these assurances, he highlighted troubling instances of governmental misuse of resources for partisan political gain. Hettiarachchie stressed the urgent need for the Election Commission to enforce campaign finance regulations well in advance to prevent undue influence on voters.





“The government’s deliberate attempts to sow uncertainty about the election date are unacceptable,” stated Hettiarachchie, urging the Election Commission to promptly announce the election date as soon as legally permissible.





Nadishani Perera, Co-Convener of the March 12 Movement and Executive Director of Transparency International Sri Lanka, condemned recent governmental actions undermining judicial independence. Perera criticized the President’s proposal for a Select Committee to review Supreme Court decisions, describing it as an encroachment on judicial authority. She underscored the judiciary’s role as a bulwark against executive overreach, calling for respect for its constitutional mandate.





“The President’s disparaging remarks on judicial decisions set a dangerous precedent,” warned Perera, urging citizens to defend democratic principles against such erosions of institutional integrity.





Dr. Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu, Executive Director of the Centre for Policy Alternatives, emphasized the importance of upholding democratic norms and electoral integrity in the wake of heightened public interest following recent political developments. Saravanamuttu stressed that elections are vital for democratic choice and urged all stakeholders to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process.





Manjula Gajanayake, Executive Director of IRES, echoed concerns over the misuse of public funds for electoral purposes and called for vigilant citizen monitoring to safeguard electoral integrity. He highlighted the upcoming application of new campaign finance laws and the significant participation of first-time voters, underscoring the need for robust oversight mechanisms.





Darshatha Gamage, Head of Programmes at Hashtag Generation, cautioned against the spread of misinformation on social media platforms ahead of the election. Gamage urged voters to exercise discernment and responsibility in their online interactions, emphasizing the critical role of informed civic engagement.





In a notable gesture of transparency, the Basnayake Nilame of the Ruhunu Kataragama Maha Devalaya publicly disclosed his assets and liabilities, setting a benchmark for accountability among political leaders. The March 12 Movement called on all Presidential candidates to follow suit, reinforcing the principles of transparency and accountability in governance.