Sri Lanka Donates 10 More Eye Corneas to Pakistan Military Eye Hospital

Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Admiral (Retired) Ravi Wijegunaratne, donated ten eye corneas to Brigadier (Dr) Waquar, Director of the Pakistan Military Eye Hospital, Rawalpindi. These corneas, generously donated by deceased Sri Lankans, aim to restore the sight of those in need.





A female eye specialist conducts a cornea transplant operation at the Pakistan Military Eye Hospital in Rawalpindi, as part of the latest donation from Sri Lanka on July 12, 2024.





This latest donation marks the 26,215th eye cornea gifted by the people of Sri Lanka to Pakistan. The corneas will be prioritized for gallant Pakistan Army personnel who lost their sight due to terrorist activities, especially from Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) explosions. Additionally, retired military personnel and their family members will also benefit from these donations.





High Commissioner Admiral Ravi expressed immense pride and happiness at the opportunity for Sri Lankans to assist their Pakistani counterparts, especially the military. He stated, “Pakistan provided us with unconditional support in terms of military hardware and training during our fight against LTTE terrorists in Sri Lanka. This support was crucial in our efforts to eradicate terrorism. This donation is a small gesture of gratitude from the Sri Lankan people to the people of Pakistan, and particularly to the Pakistan Military.”





Admiral Ravi was accompanied by Brigadier Kaminda Silva, the Defence Adviser of the Sri Lankan High Commission in Islamabad. They observed the eye cornea transplant operations conducted by Pakistani military eye specialists in the state-of-the-art operating theatres at the Military Eye Hospital, Rawalpindi.





The coordination and funding for the air transfer of these ten eye corneas were managed by Mr. Idris Admani, President of the Sri Lanka-Pakistan Friendship Society, in liaison with the Eye Donation Society of Sri Lanka.