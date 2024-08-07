Finnish Education Agency Calls for Mobile Phone Limits in Schools

The Finnish National Agency for Education (EDUFI) announced on Monday that it recommends schools prohibit disruptive use of mobile phones during classes and also restrict their use during breaks.





With the autumn semester beginning this week in Finland, the agency stated in its press release that to ensure uninterrupted teaching, maintain a peaceful work environment, and enhance students’ concentration, distracting use of mobile phones should be prevented in schools and educational institutions.





The agency advises that places of learning should, in line with current regulations, prohibit disruptive phone use during lessons and limit its use during breaks while awaiting the new legislation. Many schools have already implemented phone bans and found effective models. It is important to share these successful practices more widely, said Laura Francke, a senior official at the agency.





The release also emphasized the need for discussion and measures to promote digital well-being for children and young people during their free time.





Legislation to restrict mobile phone use in classrooms is currently being prepared by the Ministry of Education. Detailed guidelines will be provided once the new legislation is passed by Parliament, according to the agency.





Minister for Education Anders Adlercreutz mentioned on national radio Yle on Monday that it remains uncertain whether a full ban will be enacted or if the forthcoming law will simply grant teachers broad authority to manage phone use in classrooms. Adlercreutz highlighted that the rules should be uniform across the country.





Restricting mobile phone use in schools is part of the agenda of the current Finnish coalition government under Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.





The EDUFI plays a crucial role in Finland’s education system, which operates under a two-tier administrative structure. EDUFI is responsible for the development and oversight of early childhood education, pre-primary, basic education, general and vocational upper secondary education, as well as adult education and training. It works alongside the Ministry of Education and Culture, which oversees higher education, prepares educational legislation, and manages overall funding. - Xinhua