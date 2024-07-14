“2024 Political and Legal Equipment Exhibition” was held in Beijing

by Han Bo





From July 10 to 11, the Political and Legal Equipment Exhibition, co-organized by the Legal Daily and the Beijing Security Industry Association, was held at the Beijing National Convention Center. More than 100 political and legal units, including the Institute of Judicial Appraisal Science and various technology companies, showcased new technologies, equipment, applications, and formats.





Academy of Forensic Science





Using Artificial Intelligence to Enhance Digital Justice





The accuracy of extracting basic information and case processes has increased by 30%. The acceptance rate for automatic content combing and summarization has risen by 30%, and the acceptance of case facts and controversial focus summaries has increased by 25%. At the exhibition, iFLYTEK introduced the Spark Legal Big Model V1.5 and its five core business applications.





Mr. Liu Cong of iFLYTEK demonstrated to the correspondent how language big models can significantly improve trial efficiency and provide judges with fast and accurate technical support. He also highlighted that iFLYTEK’s language library supports Sinhala, Tamil, and Hindi, facilitating interpretation and understanding in these languages.





“With the widespread use of mobile Internet technology, political and legal organs face an increasingly complex information transmission environment, necessitating advanced information security solutions for daily office work, meetings, and confidential communications,” a staff member at the Huawei booth explained. Huawei Qingyun and its partners have developed the Qingyun Smart Government Affairs-Paperless Conference Solution and the Qingyun Smart Government Affairs-Secure Terminal Solution, ensuring the security and control of meeting information and daily communications within political and legal organs.





Connecting Lawyers Through Technology





In the Yingke Law Firm exhibition area, the “AI Law Firm Smart Space Station” attracted considerable attention. Li Zheng, director and executive director of Yingke Law Firm in China, stated that this project integrates nearly 20,000 lawyers from 120 branches in mainland China and 190 international cities across 100 countries and regions. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between “legal needs” and “high-quality lawyer service resources,” addressing the uneven regional development of legal services and the scarcity of lawyer resources in some areas, thus enhancing the public legal service system.





Defending Justice with Science





The Academy of Forensic Science, which had successfully identified the remains of Hungarian poet Petofi through kinship analysis, participated in the exhibition. They showcased advanced technical applications in projects such as the “Rapid Detection and Intelligent Management Platform for Drug-Related Cases,” “Paternity Test Management System,” “Forensic Diatom AI Identification System,” and “Virtual Autopsy Teleconsultation Platform.”





The Academy of Forensic Science publishes three journals, including Forensic Sciences Research, recognized as China’s first all-English journal in forensic science with an impact factor. Ms. Li Shiying, the 2022 China Science and Technology Journal Excellence Action Plan awardee and editor of Forensic Sciences Research, noted the journal’s highly international and professional editorial board, comprising experts from over twenty countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. She mentioned collaborations with Sri Lankan scholars, including Dr. Bandula Nishshanka from Sri Lanka’s General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University, who is a peer reviewer for the journal. Ms. Li expressed a desire to strengthen ties with the Sri Lankan academic community.





Yang Xu, deputy director of the Academy of Forensic Science (Shanghai), emphasized the importance of international cooperation in forensic technology. The Academy aims to leverage its professional and technical advantages to promote high-quality judicial cooperation with countries along the Belt and Road Initiative through international conferences, professional exchanges, personnel training, and case support, fostering a favorable legal environment for the initiative.





Strengthening China-Sri Lanka Cooperation





Two days before the exhibition, His Excellency Qi Zhenhong, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Sri Lanka, attended the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Sri Lanka-China Business Council in Colombo. He delivered a comprehensive speech highlighting the strong partnership between China and Sri Lanka, emphasizing mutual cooperation. Increasingly, Sri Lankan entrepreneurs are focusing on the Chinese market. Last year, over 80 Sri Lankan entrepreneurs participated in the China-South Asia Expo; this year, more than 200 have registered to exhibit. The Ambassador stated, “Looking ahead, we can responsibly say that the more China develops, the more the world prospers. The prospects for China-Sri Lanka cooperation are broad.”