Over 1,000 Dead and 400 Students Blinded in Bangladesh Uprising, Health Adviser Reports

Dhaka, August 30, 2024 — In a recent update from the interim government, health adviser Nurjahan Begum has revealed that the recent student-led uprising in Bangladesh has resulted in over 1,000 deaths and more than 400 students losing their eyesight. The grim statistics were disclosed during her visit to the Central Police Hospital (CPH) in Dhaka’s Rajarbagh on Wednesday.





Students chant slogans as they protest to demand accountability and trial against Bangladesh's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, near Dhaka University in the capital on August 12, 2024. [ Photo: AFP]





According to a media release signed by Mohammad Shahdat Hossain, senior information officer of the health and family welfare affairs ministry, the adviser reported severe casualties and injuries. “So far, over a thousand people have been reported dead and more than 400 students have lost their vision, with many having lost sight in one or both eyes,” Begum stated.





During her visit, Begum noted the significant number of injuries among police personnel. Many officers are being treated for wounds ranging from leg injuries to head trauma. Additionally, a student coordinator injured in the violence is also receiving care at the hospital.





The government has pledged to cover the medical expenses for those injured and support the families of the deceased. The Seba Foundation has been contacted to provide specialized care for the severe eye injuries, with medical teams expected to be dispatched to facilities including the Isphahani Islamia Eye Institute, the National Institute of Ophthalmology, and hospitals in Chattogram and Dinajpur.





Begum also highlighted the broader scope of the medical crisis, noting that numerous individuals have suffered leg injuries, with some requiring amputations. The government is in discussions with various donor agencies and the World Bank to facilitate the arrival of international medical teams to offer specialized care.





During her visit, Begum met with hospital authorities, including the director deputy inspector general of the police Sheikh Md Rezaul Haider, other officials, and members of the central sub-committee on health from the anti-discrimination movement, to discuss the ongoing medical response and support efforts.