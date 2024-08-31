EU Questions NPP’s Vijitha Herath Over Anura’s Remarks on Accountability

by Our Political Affairs Correspondent





Top diplomats from the European Union in Colombo have sought clarification from the National People’s Power (NPP) regarding remarks made by its leader, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, during a recent interview with the Associated Press (AP). According to reliable sources within the NPP, Vijitha Herath, a senior figure in the party, was contacted by EU officials who inquired about the deeper international implications of Dissanayake’s statements.





Anura Kumara Dissanayake, presidential candidate of opposition political party National People’s Power speaks to Associated Press in Colombo, Sri Lanka , Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)





In the AP interview, Dissanayake discussed his approach towards accountability for alleged human rights violations during Sri Lanka’s civil war. He stated that he would prioritise investigating these allegations and seeking an agreement with the victims’ families. Both government forces and the separatist Tamil Tiger rebels have been accused of serious human rights abuses, leading to calls from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for investigations and prosecutions.









Dissanayake’s remarks on the issue raised eyebrows among international actors who have been disgracefully interfering in the country’s internal affairs. He said, “On the question of accountability, it should not be in a way to take revenge, not in a way to accuse someone, but only to find out the truth. Even the victims do not expect anyone to be punished. They only want to know what happened.”





This stance reportedly surprised EU diplomats and other Western officials, who have heavily invested in supporting NGOs and other interest groups advocating for external judicial procedures to hold the Sri Lankan government and its security forces accountable. Their shock stems from Dissanayake’s suggestion that punitive measures may not be necessary, as he emphasised uncovering the truth rather than seeking retribution.