Pew Survey Reveals How South Asians View Their Neighbours

A recent survey by the Pew Research Center , conducted between January 5 and March 25, 2024, reveals that people across South Asia tend to hold more positive than negative views of their neighbouring countries, although opinions vary significantly by religion and political affiliation, especially when it comes to India and Pakistan. The survey explored regional dynamics in South Asia by gathering insights from adults in Bangladesh, India, and Sri Lanka. However, Pakistan was not included in this year’s survey.





Positive Views of India in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh hold largely favourable views of India, with 65% of Sri Lankans and 57% of Bangladeshis expressing positive opinions of their giant neighbour. These views are influenced by political allegiance and education levels. In Bangladesh, supporters of the former governing Bangladesh Awami League were more inclined to view India favourably (71%) compared to non-supporters (49%).





The survey also found that more educated individuals in both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are more likely to express positive views of India. These groups were also more willing to offer opinions, showcasing the impact of education on diplomatic perspectives.





Sri Lanka Seen Positively by Neighbours

Both Bangladeshis and Indians hold generally favourable views of Sri Lanka. Around 60% of highly educated Bangladeshis said they have a positive opinion of Sri Lanka, compared to 42% among those with lower levels of education. In India, supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s National Democratic Alliance (NDA) were more favourable toward Sri Lanka (46%) than non-supporters (39%).





These findings precede Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s July 2023 visit to India, which was a significant diplomatic event for both nations.





Bangladesh Viewed Positively, But with Some Ambivalence

Bangladesh enjoys a positive standing in both India and Sri Lanka, although large segments of respondents in both countries declined to provide an opinion. About 47% of Sri Lankans and 35% of Indians expressed favourable views of Bangladesh. Despite these positive impressions, the survey notes that many people, especially in India, did not respond to questions about Bangladesh, highlighting ambivalence or lack of awareness.





Mixed Views on Pakistan

Compared to India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, Pakistan’s image in South Asia is more mixed. Sri Lankans have a more favourable view of Pakistan (44% positive versus 25% negative), while in Bangladesh, opinions are almost evenly split with 40% holding favourable views and 32% expressing unfavourable ones. India, however, stands out for its largely negative opinion of Pakistan, with 61% of Indians holding unfavourable views, including 51% who expressed very negative opinions.





Pew’s research highlights that these unfavourable opinions of Pakistan among Indians have remained consistent since 2013, reflecting the ongoing tensions between the two countries that date back to the 1947 Partition of British India.





Religion’s Role in Shaping Regional Views

The survey underscores that religion plays a key role in shaping how people across South Asia view their neighbours. Hindus in both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are more likely to hold favourable views of India compared to other religious groups. For instance, 80% of Hindus in Sri Lanka view India positively, compared to fewer Buddhists, Christians, and Muslims. Similarly, in Bangladesh, 62% of Hindus view Sri Lanka favourably, while only 44% of Muslims do.





In India, Muslims are more likely than Hindus to have an opinion on Pakistan, with 22% of Muslims expressing views compared to only 11% of Hindus.



