Taliban’s Afghanistan: A New Sanctuary for Terrorism

In recent months, international attention has returned to Afghanistan, a nation once again under the rule of the Taliban. The Taliban’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly rejected claims made by Pakistan’s envoy that Afghanistan could be the source of a future 9/11-style attack. Yet, the ground realities paint a different and concerning picture. Since the Taliban’s resurgence in 2021, Afghanistan has increasingly become a sanctuary for extremist groups such as ISIS-K and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), rekindling fears of a return to the pre-9/11 environment, where terrorist organizations thrived unchecked.





Taliban authorities mark the third anniversary of the Afghan government takeover in Kandahar this week. Qudratullah Razwan/EPA





The Taliban’s swift takeover of Afghanistan following the U.S. withdrawal has had far-reaching consequences, not just for the Afghan people but for global security as well. Under Taliban rule, the country has seen a dramatic increase in terrorist activity. The Taliban’s relationship with various militant groups, and their inability, or perhaps unwillingness, to rein in these organizations, is eerily reminiscent of the situation that existed in Afghanistan before the 9/11 attacks.





One of the most alarming developments has been the resurgence of the TTP, a group with historical ties to al-Qaeda. The TTP has long been a thorn in Pakistan’s side, responsible for some of the most brutal terrorist attacks in the country’s history. Since the Taliban’s takeover, TTP activity has not only increased but has also become more sophisticated. This resurgence raises serious questions about the Taliban’s influence over militant groups operating within Afghanistan’s borders. Despite the Taliban’s assurances to the international community that they would prevent their territory from being used as a launching pad for terrorist attacks, the evidence suggests that Afghanistan is now a safer haven for these groups than it was before.





The rise of ISIS-K, an affiliate of the Islamic State operating in Afghanistan, is another significant concern. The group’s brutal attack on Kabul airport in August 2021, which claimed over 170 lives, including 13 U.S. service members, served as a stark reminder of the threat that these extremist organizations pose. This attack not only exposed the Taliban’s inability to secure the capital but also underscored the vulnerability of Afghanistan under their rule. Since then, ISIS-K has continued to launch attacks across the country, targeting both Taliban fighters and civilians. The Taliban’s inability to curb ISIS-K’s influence further highlights their lack of control and the increasing instability within Afghanistan.





Moreover, the presence of high-profile terrorists in Afghanistan, who have been targeted by international forces or have clashed with the Taliban, demonstrates the depth of the extremist networks operating within the country. The killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul in July 2022 was a significant event that shocked the world. His presence in Afghanistan, despite the Taliban’s assurances to the international community, revealed the extent to which terrorist organizations have re-established themselves in the country. This incident exposed the hollow nature of the Taliban’s promises and highlighted the real danger posed by the return of these groups to Afghan soil.





The parallels between the current situation in Afghanistan and the pre-9/11 era are too striking to ignore. Before 9/11, the Taliban’s control over Afghanistan provided a sanctuary for al-Qaeda, allowing the group to plan and execute the deadliest terrorist attack in modern history. Today, the Taliban’s return to power has created a similar vacuum, one that is rapidly being filled by a myriad of extremist groups. These organizations, emboldened by the Taliban’s victory and the perceived weakness of international resolve, are once again using Afghanistan as a base for their operations.





This resurgence of terrorism in Afghanistan has profound implications, not only for the region but for global security as well. The possibility of Afghanistan becoming a launchpad for another large-scale terrorist attack is very real. The international community, particularly the United States and its allies, cannot afford to overlook the signs of growing extremism in Afghanistan. The consequences of ignoring this threat could be catastrophic, not just for Afghanistan’s neighbours but for the entire world.





The onus now lies on the Taliban to prove that they can govern responsibly and prevent their country from being used as a base for terrorism. However, the Taliban’s track record so far has been far from reassuring. Their continued ties to extremist groups, coupled with their failure to establish a stable and effective government, suggest that Afghanistan could very well descend further into chaos, with dire consequences for regional and global security.





In conclusion, the Taliban’s denial of the terrorist threat emanating from Afghanistan does not align with the reality on the ground. The resurgence of extremist activities, the rise of groups like ISIS-K and TTP, and the Taliban’s inability to maintain security all point to a grim future. The situation in Afghanistan today is a stark reminder of the dangers that arise when extremist groups are allowed to operate unchecked. If the international community fails to address these threats, the world could once again face the devastating consequences of terrorism originating from Afghanistan. The need for vigilance, decisive action, and a unified approach to counterterrorism has never been more critical. Without it, the spectre of another 9/11-style attack will continue to loom large over the world.





Zahra Batool holds a Master’s degree in International Relations, specialising in Pakistan's regional relationships and global politics, and is a regular contributor to online and academic journals