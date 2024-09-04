AFP Supports Sri Lanka Police in Combatting Child Exploitation

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) has reinforced its collaboration with the Sri Lanka Police (SLP) in the fight against online child exploitation, as part of National Child Protection Week 2024. The AFP is providing vital support to the SLP’s newly established child exploitation unit, with two senior officers from the SLP visiting Australia in August to enhance their investigative capabilities.





Sri Lanka Police officers Renuka Jayasundara and Kandeepan Sirivaraj during their visit to the AFP-led Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation (ACCCE) as part of a knowledge-sharing initiative to combat online child exploitation.

SLP Deputy Inspector General Renuka Jayasundara from the Women and Children’s Bureau, along with Officer-in-Charge Kandeepan Sirivaraj, spent time at the AFP-led Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation (ACCCE) and Queensland’s Joint Anti Child Exploitation Team (QLD JACET). The visit, which took place between 18-29 August, was facilitated by Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade under the Australia Awards in South Asia and Mongolia program.





During their visit, the SLP officers met with various investigative units, including the Intelligence Fusion Cell, which plays a key role in analysing child exploitation reports and sharing intelligence with domestic and international partners. The delegation also engaged with victim identification specialists and members of the Operations Development and Disruption Unit, all of whom play crucial roles in child protection efforts across Australia.





Highlighting the importance of international partnerships in tackling online child abuse, AFP Commander Helen Schneider remarked, “Online child abuse is a borderless crime, and it’s crucial for the AFP to collaborate with our international partners. The ACCCE is a centre of excellence in this fight, and the knowledge we share with partners like the SLP makes the online environment safer for children globally.”





The SLP delegation gained crucial insights into the use of peer-to-peer databases and methods for monitoring the sharing of child abuse materials within the region, further strengthening Sri Lanka’s capacity to address these crimes.





Renuka Jayasundara, Deputy Inspector General of the Women and Children’s Bureau, described the visit as invaluable for the SLP’s child protection efforts. “This experience has broadened our understanding of how to align globally to combat child exploitation. It demonstrated the vital role of collaboration among key stakeholders—police cannot tackle this issue alone.”





Matthew Innes, AFP Senior Officer for Sri Lanka and the Maldives, emphasized the enduring partnership between the AFP and SLP. “Our involvement with the Women and Children’s Command is just the first step in enhancing Sri Lanka’s ability to protect vulnerable children, reinforcing the strong ties between the two law enforcement agencies.”