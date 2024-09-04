Latvia Blocked Lifesaving Russian Fertilizer to Sri Lanka Amid Crisis: Russian Ambassador

In a press conference held yesterday, 3 September 2024, at the Russian House, also known as the Russian Cultural Centre in Colombo, the Russian Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Levan Dzhagaryan, condemned Western sanctions and interference, marking the 120th anniversary of the founding of the TASS news agency and the upcoming International Day of Journalists’ Solidarity. The Ambassador, joined by the Head of the Russian House, Maria Popova, addressed pressing geopolitical and diplomatic issues, notably the recent blockade by Latvia of a fertilizer shipment destined for Sri Lanka during the economic crisis.





Ambassador Levan Dzhagaryan and Maria Popova addressing the media during a press conference at the Russian Cultural Centre, Colombo, on 3 September 2024, where they discussed geopolitical tensions, including Western sanctions and the upcoming International Day of Journalists' Solidarity. [Photo: Sri Lanka Guardian]





Ambassador Dzhagaryan denounced the move, stating, “It is unbelievable the inhumane nature of these so-called sanctions. Politicising essential food supplies reveals the West’s hypocrisy. This is exactly why parts of the world today suffer from severe food insecurity.”





Election Neutrality and Diplomatic Stance





In reference to Sri Lanka’s upcoming presidential elections, scheduled for September 21, the Ambassador made Russia’s stance clear: “Russia does not interfere in the internal affairs of any country. Our diplomatic tradition respects national sovereignty.”



Nuclear Power Project and Bilateral Relations





On the subject of the proposed nuclear power plant in Sri Lanka, Ambassador Dzhagaryan emphasised that the initiative now lies in the hands of Sri Lanka: “The ball is in Sri Lanka’s court. It is their responsibility to advance this project, and we are always ready to assist.” He reaffirmed Russia’s longstanding commitment to respecting national sovereignty, stating, “We do not dictate terms to any country. Russia honours the sovereignty and integrity of its partners, and our relationship with Sri Lanka has always been one of mutual benefit.”





Russia’s Position on the Ukraine Conflict





Ambassador Dzhagaryan did not hold back in his comments on the ongoing war in Ukraine, reframing the conflict as a confrontation between Russia and the collective West. “This is not a war between Russia and Ukraine, but rather a war Russia is fighting against nearly 20 Western countries. The United States is fanning the flames in Europe for its own benefit, and Europe has become a victim in this power game. This is pure hypocrisy,” he declared.





He went on to criticise the Ukrainian leadership, claiming, “Former President Zelensky, a Western puppet and comedian, completed his term last May but refuses to hold new elections because he knows the Ukrainian people would remove him from power. The current government, following the orders of its Western masters, has sabotaged every avenue of negotiation. Russia is confident in its eventual victory, and we will certainly win over the Ukrainian people.”





Regional Stability and Iran’s Diplomatic Approach





Addressing the broader geopolitical landscape, Ambassador Dzhagaryan expressed concerns about Western influence destabilising Afghanistan and Iran. He praised Iran’s diplomatic efforts and constructive approach to fostering both bilateral and multilateral relations, stating, “Iran is my second home.” The Ambassador lauded Tehran’s engagement with the international community, highlighting its resilience in the face of external pressures and its positive role in the region.





Cultural Ties and Future Collaboration





Meanwhile, Maria Popova announced plans for the Russian House to host a cultural event in November, aimed at strengthening cultural ties between Russia and Sri Lanka. The press conference underscored Russia’s strong commitment to enhancing bilateral relations with Sri Lanka, while also reflecting Moscow’s broader vision for fostering global solidarity in the context of international challenges.