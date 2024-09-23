President Xi Jinping Extends Congratulations to Sri Lanka’s New President Anura Dissanayake

Beijing, 23 September 2024 – Chinese President Xi Jinping extended his heartfelt congratulations to Anura Dissanayake, the newly inaugurated President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, marking a new chapter in the two nations’ long-standing relationship.





Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a New Year message via China Media Group and the Internet Sunday evening in Beijing to ring in 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

In a message conveyed from Beijing, President Xi highlighted the strong diplomatic ties between China and Sri Lanka, which have flourished for over 67 years. He praised the mutual understanding and support that both countries have extended to one another, emphasizing the model relationship they have established despite their differing sizes. President Xi expressed his commitment to deepening the strategic cooperative partnership, which is grounded in mutual respect, trust, and the principles of the Belt and Road Initiative.





“I attach great importance to the development of China-Sri Lanka relations and stand ready to work with you to jointly carry forward our traditional friendship,” President Xi stated. He also reaffirmed China’s dedication to promoting high-quality cooperation through the Belt and Road Initiative, ensuring long-term benefits for both nations.





In his message, President Xi wished President Dissanayake success in his new role and conveyed his best wishes for the prosperity of the Sri Lankan people.