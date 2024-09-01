The Spirit of the 90s Music Band — Oasis Plans Reunion in 2025

by Victor Cherubim





The British rock band Oasis announced their long-awaited reunion on Tuesday, 27 August 2024, with estranged brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher set to join each other on stage for the first time since their split in 2009.





Oasis set to reunite for a highly anticipated 2025 tour, marking their first performance together in 16 years.





They expect to play after 16 years in stadiums in their home city of Manchester, as well as in London, Edinburgh, and Dublin.





The tour will include four nights at Heaton Park, Manchester, between 11 and 20 July 2025, along with four shows at Wembley Stadium, London, from 25 July to 3 August. As tickets are already sold out and hard to come by, three more dates have been added: 16 July in Manchester, 30 July in London, and 12 August in Edinburgh.





How Was Oasis Formed?





Oasis was formed in Manchester in 1991. The original lineup consisted of Liam and Noel Gallagher as vocalists, guitarist Paul Arthurs, bassist Paul McGuigan, and drummer Tony McCarroll.





It was the brainchild of Alan McGee, who at that time was one of the most influential figures in popular music. He signed Oasis to his record label, Creation.





What Made Oasis So Popular?





Manchester United, the legendary football team, was, in my opinion, partly responsible for the rise of this band. Part of their enduring appeal was their arrogance—this band represented real people, self-made and ordinary despite their lavish lifestyle. Their lyrics resonated with both young and old, as they captured the essence of life in the 90s. They now evoke nostalgia, offering a sense of identity to today’s youth and a reminder of yesteryear for older generations.





What Were the Themes of Their Musical Hits?





Their gigs encapsulated the spirit of the 90s. Their greatest collection of hits today includes Time Flies, currently at No. 3 in the music charts, 1995’s (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, at No. 4, and Definitely Maybe, released on 29 August 1994, at No. 5.





What’s the News Today?





Unverified reports claim that Liam and Noel could make as much as £50 million between them from the shows alone, with additional revenue likely from merchandise sales, sponsorship deals, and other branding.





A seat to watch the band at Wembley, London, starts at £74.25, with the most expensive package priced at £506.25 per person—if you can manage to get one. Organisers have issued a warning against reselling tickets at inflated prices, stating that such tickets will be cancelled.





As with most things in the UK, this reunion is expected to benefit the UK Exchequer. There are also claims that the music reunion could boost the UK economy by around £35 million next year, as fans spend on hotels, merchandise, travel tickets, and shopping.





If you can’t see them perform live, you can either buy their albums or watch them online—that is, if you know how to access their gigs.