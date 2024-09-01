Germany vs Pakistan: Contrasting Afghan Refugee Responses

by Muhammad Wasama Khalid





Germany has recently deported 28 Afghan asylum seekers with criminal records, a move aimed at addressing security concerns following recent violent incidents involving asylum seekers. This marks the first deportation of Afghans to the country since the Taliban took power in Kabul in 2021.





A flight has taken off from an airport in eastern Germany deporting individuals to Afghanistan. It is the first deportation of Afghans since the Taliban took power in Kabul in 2021. A Qatar Airways charter jet on August 30, 2024 carrying 28 Afghan offenders brought from various German states left Leipzig, the biggest city in the eastern state of Saxony, for Kabul at 6:56 am (0456 GMT). Germany’s federal Interior Ministry organized the operation.









Afghan nationals walk along a fenced corridor after crossing into Pakistan through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman on August 28, 2021 following the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. [Photo: AFP]





In the wake of the deadly knife attack in Mannheim at the end of May, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that the deportation of the most dangerous criminals and terror suspects to Afghanistan and Syria would be possible again.





On the contrary, The Government of Pakistan has provided shelter and safety to over 4 million Afghan refugees many of them with terrorism and criminal record, for more than 40 years, despite facing its own economic and security pressures. The generosity, hospitality, and compassion of Pakistanis towards Afghan sisters and brothers is highlighted by the support the refugees have received. Their registration and identity documents have facilitated their access to free and public primary education, health care, subsidized food and non-food items, water, electricity, livelihood opportunities, and other essential services.









Different vocational and skills development programs have been launched for the refugees in Pakistan. Thousands of refugees – male and female – have been given training in trades such as embroidery, tailoring, computing and IT, masonry, plumbing, electrics, and beauty treatment, among others. Afghan refugees are granted scholarships under government programs to attend college and university courses such as medicine, engineering, and IT, and also to pursue doctorates in some disciplines.





The Government of Pakistan has allowed all registered Afghan refugees to open bank accounts to ensure their earnings are safeguarded and to give them economic stability. Afghan refugees have always been helped to run their own businesses throughout the country. They have engaged in business activities, such as carpet weaving, transport, beekeeping, etc.









After food distribution in camps was discontinued in 1995, thousands of Afghans moved to urban settlements built as an urgent measure to ease pressure on local communities and resources. The government has provided them with basic facilities such as education and health services. For this, the documentation of refugees has assisted in forecasting and future planning.





The Governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan, through bilateral and regional approaches, have agreed to create an environment conducive to voluntary repatriation and reintegration through a reliable registration process. Under this approach, both governments have identified areas for safe and dignified return. Under various agreements, the Government of Pakistan shares data about Afghan refugees with the Government of Afghanistan to strengthen the re-integration process and sustainable voluntary repatriation.





With assistance from UNHCR and the international community, the Government of Pakistan has launched a joint program called “Refugees Affected and Hosting Areas”. So far, more than 4,000 projects have been implemented in refugee-hosting areas to ensure social cohesion between the two communities. Under this program, various sectors were addressed, especially Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Services (WASH), health, education, livelihoods, agriculture, etc. An assessment study by UNHCR showed that considerable social cohesion has been achieved.









In the grand tapestry of international relations, the divergent paths of Germany and Pakistan offer a stark contrast. Germany, grappling with security concerns, has chosen to repatriate Afghan asylum seekers with criminal records. This decision, while rooted in domestic needs, raises questions about international obligations and the treatment of vulnerable populations.





Meanwhile, Pakistan, a nation itself facing economic and security pressures, has extended a lifeline to millions of Afghan refugees for over four decades. Its generosity and compassion stand as a testament to its commitment to humanitarian principles. Despite the challenges, Pakistan has strived to provide refugees with essential services, education, and opportunities for economic stability.





As the world grapples with issues of migration, asylum, and security, the experiences of Germany and Pakistan offer valuable lessons. While Germany’s focus on domestic security is understandable, Pakistan’s enduring hospitality serves as a reminder of the importance of compassion and international cooperation. In a world increasingly divided, these two nations’ approaches to refugee resettlement highlight the complexities of balancing national interests with humanitarian obligations.





Muhammad Wasama Khalid is a Correspondent and Researcher at Global Affairs. He is pursuing his Bachelors in International Relations at National Defense University (NDU). He has a profound interest in history, politics, current affairs, and international relations. He is an author of Global village space, Global defense insight, Global Affairs, and modern diplomacy. He tweets at @Wasama Khalid and can be reached at Wasamakhalid@gmail.com