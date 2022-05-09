Breaking : Mahinda Rajapaksa Resigns after Instigating Island wide Violence

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today announced his decision to resign from his post. A member of the Rajapaksa family told the local media, that Mahinda Rajapaksa has handed over his letter of resignation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

His resignation comes following unrest caused by Sri Lanka Poduja Peramuna (SLPP) supporters after a meeting with Mahinda Rajapaksa at the Temple Trees this morning.

The SLPP supporters had attacked peaceful anti-government protesters at ‘Maina Go Gama’ outside the Temple Trees.

They had thereafter, broken into the ‘Gota Go Gama’ protest site at the Galle Face Green in Colombo, attacking more anti-government protesters and destroying several protest-related materials at the site.

The President and Prime Minister came under fire, with many people calling them out over alleged state-sponsored violence on innocent protesters.

Several protests in support of the anti-government protests have sprung across the country, with a large-scale protest being held in and around Galle Face.

Even though there were several calls for the Prime Minister and his brother President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down over the failed economy of the country, Mahinda Rajapaksa refused to heed the calls.

Earlier reports also claimed that the President had requested the Prime Minister to step down, but Mahinda Rajapaksa refuted the reports, stating that no such request had been made and that he will not step down.



