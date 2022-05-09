Sri Lanka: Mr President, Address the Nation Please!

At this crucial juncture, it is important that the President immediately inform the people of his plan to solve the prevailing political deadlock and take all possible steps to maintain law and order in the country.

Third Editorial

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa should immediately address the people of the country. First and foremost, it is crucial to seek the support of the people to follow immediate steps to end the violence instigated by the Prime Minister and bring peace to the country. The Prime Minister has now resigned. His most monstrous act with his party members this morning, inciting violence in the country, is being discredited nationally and internationally. His behaviour as a senior politician is unacceptable under any circumstances. His resignation was of no importance and was the only decision that could have been taken where all the subterfuges put in place to retain power had failed. History will never absolve him from this deliberate act of lewdness.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

At this crucial juncture, it is important that the President immediately inform the people of his plan to solve the prevailing political deadlock and take all possible steps to maintain law and order in the country. It is also important to make the people of the country aware of his proposals for resolving the current crisis and the response to them from other political parties. At a time when this crisis was emerging, the President's first proposal was to use the ruling party's national list to convene a well – educated & reputed personalities and take them to parliament to form an interim government. However, the response from many to his proposal was not optimistic. Then, the president has repeatedly called on other political parties to form an interim government. His invitation is still open. But all political parties are in no way concerned with fulfilling a national responsibility, other than making lame criticisms.

What is the option left for the President to do in such an environment? Can he violate the provisions of the Constitution and lead the country into complete chaos? Absolutely Not! The country cannot be plunged into total disarray. As suggested in our editorial this morning, the only option for the President in such a complex context is to declare a snap general election. It is crucial at this juncture to convene Parliament immediately, formulate the necessary legal provisions, hold a general election and form an interim government until then. This is the moment when the President should immediately inform the public before the entire country is plunged into further darkness. Mr President, Please!