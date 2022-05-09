Sri Lanka: A Day of Infamy

This is the moment when civility and vulgarity collide. No one can justify the heinous behaviour of the Prime Minister for a pathetic attempt to defend his decaying political power.

Second Editorial

Little more than two hours after we published our first editorial this morning, the Prime Minister showed his true colours as we had expected. This is the moment when civility and vulgarity collide. This conflict has occurred in Sri Lanka before. History repeats. Failing to learn the lessons of history, we are always foolish enough to fall into the traps of politicians and ruin our lives. The Prime Minister and members of the inner circle headed by his second son, who have looted state wealth in the last two years, have no choice but to resort to violence to save those close to him. The whole country is on fire. The Prime Minister and his party should be cheerful about their heroism.

If the politicians who have a sense of the country do not fulfil their responsibilities now, this violent clash will lead to a series of bloodshed. It has now been proven that the despicable aim of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his inner circle is to push the country into bloodshed. After summoning his supporters to his office, Temple Trees, this morning, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is fully responsible for instigating them into violence. The Prime Minister's gang of thugs attacked the peaceful protesters amid chanting of Pirith broadcasting by members of the Prime Minister's Office. There has never been a person in the history of Sri Lanka who has manipulated religion so vulgarly as the current Prime Minister.

No one can justify the heinous behaviour of the Prime Minister for a pathetic attempt to defend his decaying political power. His action is a disgrace to humanity. It is disrespectful to the whole country nationally and internationally. At a time when the country is calling for international aid, how can the Prime Minister be so senseless and yearn for his power? The prime minister has no choice but to step down. He must understand this truth. He should step down, allowing President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to make the political decisions he wants. We are passing through a disgraceful day in the history of Sri Lanka. Yes; today is a Day of Infamy.