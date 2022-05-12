Sri Lanka: Gota’s Best Choice - Will Ranil be the saviour?

The people do not want new faces or new leaders with hollow dreams, but a strong national initiative to get the country out of the mire. That is why we see the political alliance between President Gotabaya and Ranil as a good step.

Editorial

As we reported in our last edition Ranil Wickremesinghe will be sworn in as the new Prime Minister before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. If he is able to get the appointment, this will be his sixth term as Prime Minister. Most certainly, this appointment will be the most challenging one he will ever receive. This is a decisive political decision that will write the most important chapter in his politics. Ranil is well acquainted with the criticisms levelled at him by his political opponents and social groups including religious leaders who are well versed not in religion but in politics. But the real challenge he faces is how to recover from the colossal crisis facing the state and its people. Ranil’s main opponent, Sajith Premadasa will lose his chance to become the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka once again.

Mr Ranil Wickremesinghe

We believe it is important to mention here a parable in folklore. A man who had great faith in God who always performed religious sacrifices once went to bathe and started drowning. Seeing the incident, a man swam up to him and tried to save his life. But the drowning man refused his help saying that God is coming to save him. Then another boat came to the rescue of the man. Refusing to seek his help too, he reaffirmed that God would come to his rescue. In a few moments, he drowned. The man who had a great devotion to God went to heaven after death. God saw him and asked why he was so angry and sad. He then said that he was angry and sad because God did not come to save his life when he drowned, even though he had made many sacrifices to God. Then God told him that God comes in disguise and that ordinary man needs to have the brain to understand that. This parable is equally useful in ordinary life as in politics. Likewise, opposition Leader, Sajith Premadasa's political opportunities are similar. Although Sajith Premadasa is theoretically brilliant, it is unfortunate that he does not have such a broad understanding of how to behave in politics in a country like Sri Lanka. Due to this, his first political enemy was able to take full advantage of it. This is the difference between theories and strategies. Sajith is yet to understand that if the will is great, the difficulties may not be great. Unfortunately, it is not surprising that in the next few days he will lose not only the post of Prime Minister but also the leadership of the Opposition. That is the nature of politics in Sri Lanka

A controversial figure in Sri Lankan politics Ranil Wickremesinghe is going to be the Prime Minister. Whether the President is late or not, this decision is vital to his political survival. Though we cannot be fully optimistic about this decision, it is certainly a positive approach. Mr Wickremasinghe's active participation is essential to overcome, to some extent, the massive political and economic crisis facing the country. It is good to take advantage of his political experiences at this moment. Undoubtedly, this appointment will be of some help in alleviating the plight of Mahinda Rajapaksa's family members.

Ranil knows politics. He knows how to read between the lines. He is a politician with a broad understanding of regional and international relations. He should be given the opportunity to prove in the coming weeks that he has a plan to overcome the massive economic crisis. It is also important that he use this opportunity to correct his old mistakes and to be wary of opportunists he has met in the past.

Political alliances are not a strange or new experience for Mr Wickremesinghe. Throughout his life, he has sought to gain power through various political alliances. However, unquestionably, the support of all is needed to manage the fragile political instability in Parliament and beyond. On the other hand, it is advantageous for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to meet a person he can trust politically outside his family corporation. This will require both sides to move to short-term, medium-term and long-term programs and evaluate them accordingly. The success of this political alliance depends entirely on the unity of each other and the talented team members. Both sides will have to identify national priorities and understand the positivity of political cohabitation. The people do not want new faces or new leaders with hollow dreams, but a strong national initiative to get the country out of the mire. That is why we see the political alliance between President Gotabaya and Ranil as a good step.