Sri Lanka: Court Issues travel ban on Mahinda Rajapaksa

A court order has been issued barring Former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Minister Johnston Fernando from leaving the country. The court order has been issued by the Fort Magistrate based on a complaint lodged by the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL).
By Sri Lanka Guardian • May 12, 2022 • Breaking News feature Mahinda Rajapaksa • Comments : 0
