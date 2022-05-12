Breaking: Ranil Sworns in As Prime Minister

Leader of the United National Party Ranil Wickremesinghe has been sworn in as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. Wickremesinghe has been sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President’s House in Colombo a short while ago. Prime Minister has left the President's office to take the blessings from a Buddhist temple, shortly after taking the appointment.

File Photo: Gota, Ranil and Former Indian HC in Colombo



