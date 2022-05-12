Sri Lanka: Intelligence Agencies are not Scapegoats

The political and economic risks involved in such an immoral attack were well documented and explained by intelligence agencies. It was made very clear, much in advance, that violent clashes could erupt if members of the ruling party marched to Galle Face.

Editorial

Why did a group of members of the government carry out a vicious attack on peaceful protesters despite warnings of imminent destruction by intelligence services? Deliberate ignorance of intelligence assessment is a matter of serious concern. If anyone in the government had a sincere desire to assist in resolving the prevailing political deadlock of the government, the Prime Minister would not have been subjected to such a political and moral catastrophe. It is a serious matter that should not be taken lightly, as the actions of certain persons in the government completely contradict the reports that have been continuously submitted by the intelligence services. In this context, we are surprised and saddened to see the biased observations of the head of the Sri Lanka Human Rights Commission. Someone could interpret this prejudiced deportment as an attempt to tarnish the reputation of the country's intelligence services. An eminent person with a reputation for justice should not be lame in making observations about serious issues.

No one can hide the fact that the political hands behind the attack on the protesters have already been exposed in detail in the local and foreign media. The damage caused to Sri Lanka's reputation by a series of violence erupted island-wide followed by that inhuman attack is invaluable. However, a day before as well as a few hours before the incident, intelligence agencies informed all relevant authorities of the state that some politicians are planning to bring members of the ruling party to Colombo. The political and economic risks involved in such an immoral activity were well documented and explained. It was made very clear much in advance that violent clashes could erupt if members of the ruling party marched to Galle Face. In this context, is it fair to blame the intelligence services in order to get rid of the guilt of neglecting their duty? Please note that intelligence agencies are not scapegoats.