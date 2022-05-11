Breaking: Ranil to be new Prime Minister

Mr Ranil Wickremesinghe, leader of the United National Party and one and only national list MP will be sworn in as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka for the seventh time probably on day after tomorrow, reliable sources confirmed. A majority of parliamentarians representing the ruling Sri Lanka People's Front, also known as the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, and a significant number of members of the opposition Samagi Jana Balawewa have agreed to the appointment.