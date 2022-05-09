Sri Lanka: Let Us Work Together

There is no law and order in the country today. I state here that not only the Prime Minister but the entire Government must resign. But it is not enough for a Government to step down.

by Ranil Wickremesinghe

GoGotaGama which had been a peaceful demonstration, was attacked today. We completely condemn this act thuggery. We all have to accept the responsibility for this. The response we gave to the crisis was not enough. We wanted to make that difference. We didn't react fast enough to the situation. We must admit to this mistake.

There is no law and order in the country today. I state here that not only the Prime Minister but the entire Government must resign. But it is not enough for a Government to step down. If we lose our unity, the damage will be permanent. At the same time I tell everyone involved in our politics that we cannot continue to engage in politics in the old way. The Government should put aside their differences with the opposition parties. We need to have the strength in this moment to solve the crisis.

For a change, there should be a small Government without party affiliation that is not burdensome to the public. If we cannot do this then I think it would be better to close down Parliament. These young people have to have their voices represented in the committees in Parliament which must be appointed to solve the crisis.

We can save this country from this crisis. No matter how much the economy collapses, we can rebuild it. We need to create ways for the people of this country to live. We need to rebuild the economy. We need to give the youth a future. We have to create the political, economic and social order that is being demanded by the people. So we ask everyone to support us and work together peacefully.

( Ranil Wickremesinghe is former Prime Minister and National List MP of United National Party)