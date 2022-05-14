Sri Lanka: PM to steadfastly push forward BRI projects

Qi congratulated Wickremesinghe on being reappointed as prime minister and appreciated his contributions to promoting China-Sri Lanka friendly cooperation over the years.

Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new prime minister, said on Friday that his new government will continue to attach great importance to developing ties with China and will push forward Belt and Road projects in the country.

During a meeting with Qi Zhenhong, Ambassador of China to Sri Lanka on Friday, Wickremesinghe stressed that the new government will push forward the development of Colombo Port City and Hambantota Port projects among other major cooperation projects and make every effort to protect the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel in Sri Lanka, according to a notice issued by the Chinese Embassy to Sri Lanka on its website.

Wickremesinghe said he is looking forward to resuming and pushing forward the cooperation between the two countries in all aspects as soon as the new cabinet and government are in place.

Qi congratulated Wickremesinghe on being reappointed as prime minister and appreciated his contributions to promoting China-Sri Lanka friendly cooperation over the years.

The two sides also exchanged views on the current economic and financial situation in Sri Lanka and other issues of common interest.

( Global Times)