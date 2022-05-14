Sri Lanka: GMOA Hooligans Send Threatening Letter- Urges for More Extra Allowances

The letter exposed how narrow-minded and selfish the members of this association are

by Our Special Correspondent

The Government Medical Officers' Association (GMOA), one of the trade unions in the public health sector, has sent a threatening letter to the Secretary to the Ministry of Health, alleging that the authorities are preparing to curtail their extra allowances. The letter also requested that the daily allowance limit of four hours be removed and calculated on it monthly basis. This is because they can complete the extra allowances of up to a maximum of 120 hours per month by reporting for duty on their convenient days.

If you read the letter carefully, you will understand how narrow-minded and selfish the members of this association are. It is just another example of how disgusting these warped hooligans disguised as saviours have led to the destruction and politicization of the public health service in this country. They have become doctors at the public expense but do not hesitate to play with the plight of the ordinary people who come to government hospitals. It is no secret that they prioritize the work of private hospitals and do not care about the plight of the country and the people. This trade union has said it will step down if the cuts are made in the face of a massive economic challenge facing the country.







