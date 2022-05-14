Turmoil in Sri Lanka, Who and What Next?

.. One can lead a horse to water, but he or she cannot make the horse drink. Lord Buddha has clearly stated that his teachings must be preached only to those who have the capability to understand. ..

by Eng. (Prof) N.T.Sohan Wijesekera

“In a country where the devils are hardly different from one another or where there is a very low probability to elect an angel, it is not prudent to spend time and money attempting to replace the Devil.”

Inquiry

The turmoil on the 9thof May 2022, following a meeting of regional politicians summoned to the famous Temple Trees, led to an attack on the unarmed protesters, retaliations resulting in loss of life and damage to public and private property, the resignation of Prime Minister, uncharacteristic silence of police and armed forces even under a state of emergency, and continuing public outrage shown by burning of houses belonging to politicians, several communal incidents in the North and East etc., reminds us the 1983 civil commotion that was later hinted as an organised event to safeguard the personal political interest of a cunning politician belonged to a leading party. Sri Lankans also must not forget the 1971 insurrection which lead to a situation that brought the country to a halt resulting in a huge loss of youth and public property. Sri Lankans must keep asking questions prior to jumping into conclusions about the present. The selected attack on politicians is a question that may need answers but only after an adequate consideration of their affiliations.

Colombo City at Night ( File Image)

Though many urged the public to stay calm, riots continued even a day after imposing curfew. A handful of politicians came out of hiding and are already making statements on television in an attempt to build their public image. However, as a result of the islandwide curfew that was imposed, most Sri Lankans stayed indoors.

Same Old Story

Currently, the entire country is waiting to hear what’s the next step of our President. The billion-dollar priority question that demands an answer is, “Who would form the next government and who would be the prime minister?”. Whoever is appointed as the leader, the public will have to live either with the 225 or may also be with some they have already rejected.

As usual, the common belief of our public is that no sooner a new leader and a new set of ministers are appointed, the system would kick-start to function in the best interest of the public. At this point the country needs caution.

Instead of converting the opportunity to meaningful results, the current situation is steering the country towards the same destination that the majority craves to avoid. Can the country expect anything better from those who are behind the dark curtain? The simple answer is a big “No” and it is because those behind the curtain would be the same who lead the 225 that the protesters wanted to get rid of. It is the same old story. I believe that there is an urgent requirement to unplug the wires before the politicians brainwash the new generation to their advantage. The public has no option other than to become mere spectators who dance to the tune of the coalition that I mentioned in my last article.

Practicality Dilemma

Though the famous Galle Face protest was started by seeking the removal of the President and the 225 parliamentarians, the present focus of the incumbent president is to find the next best available person to lead the clan of 225. This in my opinion is the most practical solution to suit the constitution and the financial situation prevailing in the country. How and how well the selection would be done according to the script that the public has no control. However, what is pragmatic would be to analyse the situation and aim at things that the public can achieve.

A practical solution would be either the best or the optimum solution under the given conditions. Once the solution is in place, the implementors require to bend backwards to make best out of the situation. Therefore, in order to place the president’s solution to bear fruit, it is necessary to select the worthiest contenders to salvage the national economy. The public who watched parliamentary sessions over the last two weeks must not ignore that there were no contenders to take responsibility. Even those thrust in to positions were seen circumventing. This places the country in a precarious situation.

On one hand, the set of reigning 225 parliamentarians is not prepared to undertake the restoration under reasonable conditions. On the other hand, even if the elections are held, the country has no guarantee that the voters would be able to secure the election of a competent set of new decision-makers by replacing the current 225. Under the prevailing election mechanism, it would be a challenge to replace even 50 out of the 225. Who knows whether the smart politicians would use the national lists to bring back the rejects?

It is of utmost importance for us to weigh the current setting. Unless there is a trustworthy true leader and a set of members who would extend an unconditional commitment to steady the ship, the chances for the public to fall prey to the same old tricks of politicians are very high.

Presently there are several nominees who have imposed many conditions to serve the nation at this critical juncture. Simply choosing the Prime Minister and the Cabinet of Ministers from this group and hoping for the best would be nothing less than writing a blank cheque and then serving it on a platter.

The Known Devil

The saying “Known devil is better than the unknown angel”, says almost all what’s needed to be told. Seeking a constitutional change and a fresh election to get rid of the set of known devils and the enthusiastic hope for the arrival of unknown angels and then expecting them to perform better than the known devils would be a tall order. In case the angels who arrive do not perform, then the country would require another set of protests and bloodshed to either allow the same old devils to reappear or to bring in a new set of angels. Surely this is not what the literate Sri Lankan patriots would desire.

At this juncture, it is prudent to explore the famous British saying; “Better the devil you know than the devil you don't” which is used to say that it is better to deal with a difficult person or situation one knows than with a new person or situation that could be worse.

Does this mean that if we heed this saying, then the Sri Lankans have to live with the corrupt system? This would appear as a joke to those who strive to get rid of the known devils but if one could evaluate the saying and read between the lines, then it is possible to capture the solution embedded in the saying. Doesn’t it advise us to use our brains to keep the known under control?

Understanding Verification

The tales that describe humans taking work out of devils, mention the need to keep the devil under strict control and bound by chains. Hence to get work done, four factors must be fulfilled. There must be a devil, a chain, the devil to be chained and the work to be monitored. The latter three are under the control of the human but not the first. In this case, we have to note that devils are selected because they are the workers. However, if we cannot manage the other three, then it is important to know that instead of disposing of the known devil, we must care to look in the mirror and ask, Have we used our brains?.This is why these sayings are called wise sayings. They must be given due respect.

Therefore,In a country where the devils are hardly different from one another or where there is a very low probability to elect an angel, it is not prudent to spend time and money attempting to replace the Devil. The “wise saying” urges the decision-makers to review the chain and the controls or in other words the rules and monitoring of work done by the devil. The message is simply reminding us to “verify the system”.

This is what the protesters and all other nationalists must understand. It is not the abolishing of the Presidency that the country must chase after. It may also be important, but I am of the strong opinion that it is not the top priority.

The need of the time is to embed a suitable mechanism to verify the proposals that come seeking the president’s approval and then ensure the functionality of “checks and balances” for review of such decisions which claim the “National interest” label.

In Sri Lanka, there is a lack of verification mechanisms backed by legislation. This is the biggest hole in the pot we try to fill. I have repeatedly written articles about the need of a proper mechanism to verify the proposals prior to decision making, and then monitoring such projects to improve future decisions. One can lead a horse to water, but he or she cannot make the horse drink. Lord Buddha has clearly stated that his teachings must be preached only to those who have the capability to understand. However, the lord did not select persons to preach but selected what to preach. Hence my attempt.

Soul Searching

The time has come for the President to carry outa soul-searching exercise. This effort must first examine the major decisions that were taken in the recent past. Even the decision-makers of the highest order must realise that a country cannot be played by ear. One must be aware that even Lord Buddhalearnt this the hard way.

A country moving forward must have “a framework” that includes “documenting the basis” of decision making. In the present era where there are many techniques to evaluate decisions, and where there are so many educates at our disposal, I have no doubt that the president’s men have tabled the pros and cons of all decisions taken by His Excellency the President. The president with the help of his wise men would have carried out the verification prior to granting the green light. Hence a post evaluation of the financial and economic impacts of all recent decisions would complete the understanding of rationale behind such decisions.

The protestors and nationalists who are keen “to place a suitable framework to eradicate corruption while ensuring educated decisions, “must demand pre and post evaluation of at least a few major decisions taken by the government. As a guidance, the decision to reduce taxes, conversion to organic farming, and the timing of floating the rupee against the Dollar. implementation of a new central expressway, the 100k roads project, removal of price controls, and selection and appointment of central bank governors and secretaries to ministries can be listed as the key decisions that must be quantitatively evaluated. If the government had acted responsibly, then the men of president, the prime minister and the finance minister would be having the support documentation for any analyst to work.

If our President can be convinced to make a genuine effort in this direction, then His Excellency should shed light on the availability of transparent review mechanisms and their adequacy. It is my firm belief that the downfall of the government and our country is due to the lack of mechanisms and practice for verifications.

Ingredients for Verification

Verification requires two main ingredients. One is the “framework” and the other is the availability of “capacity to support”. In the absence of capacity, even a framework forged out of gold would have no value. Therefore, as a priority, let us evaluate the capacity of the personnel supporting the decision making by the politicians.

In Sri Lanka, even though there are no written rules as evidence of practice, the permanent secretaries to the president, prime minister and respective line ministries play the role of supporting the government to develop and implement its policies. These Secretaries are the accounting officers reporting to the parliament. In developed countries, one major task assigned to permanent secretaries is to facilitate the policy development executed by the professionals. Therefore, the framework development becomes the duty of the secretaries and accordingly, the capacity in question would be the capacity of professionals.

Current setting in Sri Lanka where the public is eagerly waiting for someone to set the country on the right track, it is critical for the Secretaries to demonstrate that all policies and proposals have followed a responsible sequence of events while ensuring that the contents of such documents have been prepared by proven professionals. It is not hard to understand that though all policies formulated by the government are required to follow a verifiable procedure, there is a lack of evidence to show a systematic involvement of professionals.

The inadequacy of ingredients need no better evidence because the reverted gazettes and regretted decisions say it all. Hence it is important for the protesters and the president to realise that a verification system with ingredients must be established to get work out of any devil.

Fishing

At this critical juncture, any proposal to stabilise the government and to restore the economy must be equipped with a sound rationale. There are a few interest groups who have placed their nation-restoration proposals on the table. A close examination of these proposals reveals that they carry a large number of hypothetical solutions. Any person with a sound scientific education would know that implementing such an unvalidated hypothesis would draw the poor from frying pan to fire.

It is important to understand that, “Maturity is not when we start speaking of big things. It is when we start understanding small things”

The protestors who have toiled to achieve the willingness of the politicians to check their footing must not allow interest groups to fish in troubled waters. Instead of blindly accepting these lists just because they are painted in white, organised efforts must be taken to critically evaluate the acceptability of such proposals. These proposals must be subjected to the acid test of verification.

The outgoing finance minister speaking after meeting with the International MonetaryFund officials mentioned a list of professional groups who are evading taxes. It is my opinion that the patriotic protestors should not enable such tax evaders to come forward with patriotic hypothesis while shedding crocodile tears.

There is another set demanding the dedication of administering the entire country to their group. In return, they assure a quick economic recovery and stability. This group in a very patriotic tone have come out with a set of motherly statements and promises to take speedy action to recover our nation. First of all, it is important to note that this group was controlling almost all policy-making and administration in Sri Lanka since its independence. A recent news item stated that immediately after the riots, over 40 from their clan were recovered from the temple trees. This is another group who have been providing administrative advice to the outgone Prime Minister.

If so, it is fair to ask and find out why this group could not raise their voice until the start of the protests. Have they now felt that since the public is about to expose their nudity they must make an accelerated attempt to fish in troubled waters? Let me take a small section of this article to elaborate. I do not that think I need to write more about poor policymaking advice that this group had extended to the government.

Since this group and only them had been occupying the box seat, at least those who have been in the key positions should have given early resignations to demonstrate that they played no role in this economic calamity. Their planning capability or lack of it has been well demonstrated by their inability to convince the politicians to act at least two years in advance. Any good planner would have foreseen this situation that was catalysed by a worldwide pandemic which did not have a cure. While raising the question of whether this group was biting off more than they could chew, let us now turn to their demonstrated capability with regard to administering state organisations and state enterprises.

System Change

The catchword “System Change” which had been used without a proper understanding was the greatest reason for this economic calamity. Many politicians and especially the present president came to power promising a system change. The system change described in the vistas included the removal of inefficiencies in the public service delivery, establishing efficiency and effectiveness of public expenditure, establishing a special treasury monitoring system, and establishing a performance monitoring system together with a plethora of other exciting desires. These administrative changes proposed in the state policy document but could not be achieved are a clear admission of an inefficient administrative system. The administrators who printed these lists as, the “National Policy Framework” should admit that with the protests and the economic collapse, they have been badly exposed and the cat was out of the bag.

Over two years have gone by, and If the present generation of patriotic administrators had a genuine interest to show that they are diffident, then at least one task from the above list could have been put to function. Can the public see how the government and semi-government employees are measured in terms of delivery? Let aside quality, but at least the quantity? How many national targets have the nation achieved at the end of this two year period? Only heaps of excuses are on display.

If the public cared to investigate then they would be disappointed and frustrated to see a shifting of poorly performing administrators from one chair to another with similar or better perks, while the professionals without any opportunity to defend themselves are left high and dry. This is part of the pathetic story about the administration in the state machinery. How can there be a system change when the system change is being driven in the opposite direction.

While the public is busy fighting for a better devil to dance on stage, there are others who would attempt to exploit the situation. Therefore, the patriotic public must focus their attention on the chains and the controls because it would provide a better gain than what could be achieved with another replacement devil.

Simple Solution

The simple solution to get the country on track is to get its people to work for the country. The private sector with its interests for profit may need only regulatory controls. However, it is the public and semi-government sector that has demonstrated the urgent need for a system change. This system change needs to ensure better performance. Better performance must have better controls and mechanisms for monitoring and evaluation. If the government use its brains and identify the priorities, then the first thing to do is to establish a mechanism to make its workers contribute by working for eight hours on the work assigned to them. Then the monitoring system must establish the quality enhancement methods as necessary. These alone would not be sufficient.

It is my firm belief that the downfall of the government and our country is due to the lack of mechanisms and a practice for verifications.

Today the biggest accusation is that the state sector salaries are insufficient to meet the ends and also that there is a huge disparity between similar institutions. It is time that the government ensure uniformity of salaries across institutions without grading them as priority workers or contributing workers. If there are institutions carrying out unwanted services then drop them or group them according to without insulting their workers.

What is hilarious is that the government is showing a common salary structure on its surface, but provides awards, bonuses, rewards, free transport, free benefits and other perks to a selected set of institutions. The government must take developed countries as examples and ensure that its workforce is receiving a uniform salary based on qualifications and experience. Salaries must not be based on how closely a person is working with politicians. As an example, in Great Britain, there are many professionals in a given ministry who earn much more than their permanent secretary. These earning disparities shown within our country are inculcating the habit of looking for bribes or benefits for each ounce of work.

It is unfortunate to note that successive governments, instead of incorporating methods to measure workman efficiency, the practice had been the introduction systems which bribe their workforce with perks and create a huge discriminative disparity. The promises for system change must ensure both a deserving payment and an assurance of contribution.

We must consider the wise saying “Maturity is not when we start speaking of big things. It is when we start understanding small things”.

Implementation

The implementation of the proposed solution must be with targets for success. On one hand, assign the administrators to place the rules and monitoring mechanisms in place. Then assign an independent set of disciplined personnel to carry out surveillance. While these two groups are at work another team must be delegated to establish IT tools for online monitoring. With a committed system change in this direction along with contributions from our countrymen working abroad, our nation would be able to recover within a very short time.

Lastly, if Sri Lanka is to achieve its objective of standing on its own feet, then a genuine set of patriots amongst the politicians and their associates must get their act together and undertake this task. If not, then the patriotic protesters must get a hold of the reins and enforce their conditions to get the work done from those who are in power.

Eng. (Prof) N.T.Sohan Wijesekera, Emeritus Professor,University of Moratuwa